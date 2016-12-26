UPDATE: 'Blunt-force trauma has been ruled out'

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon that sheriff’s deputies and state police officers were called Sunday evening to the Dutchmaster Bar, 114 S. Railroad Ave., for a fight in progress.

BUCKLEY — Following an autopsy Tuesday morning, officials still were not sure what caused the death of a man involved in a Christmas night bar brawl on the main drag of a tiny Iroquois County village.

Ford County Coroner Doug Wallace said an autopsy to determine the cause of death of Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons, was performed Tuesday morning by Dr. Shiping Bao, a forensic pathologist, at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

However, no cause could be immediately determined.

“There was no apparent trauma at all,” Wallace said. “Blunt-force trauma has been ruled out.”

Wallace said he hopes to be able to make a determination after toxicology and histology results are known, but he said that could be “three to four weeks.”

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office previously had said that Sunday’s melee at a Buckley tavern resulted in injuries to multiple people, including Mr. Connolly, who later was pronounced dead at a Gibson City hospital.

The sheriff’s office said sheriff’s deputies and state police officers were called Sunday evening to the Dutchmaster Bar, 114 S. Railroad Ave., for a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, multiple people were found injured. They were subsequently transported to area hospitals by paramedics from the Buckley Ambulance Service and Iroquois Memorial Hospital EMS.

Wallace said Mr. Connolly was transported by the Buckley Ambulance Service to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Mr. Connolly was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Monday by the emergency room physician, Wallace said.

Wallace said that while at the hospital early Monday, he did not notice any apparent signs of trauma to Mr. Connolly’s body, but added, “It doesn’t appear to be a natural death.”

Wallace did not know how many others involved in the bar fight were taken to area hospitals.

“I heard it could be as many as four,” Wallace said.

Mr. Connolly’s death is being investigated by a number of law enforcement agencies in Ford and Iroquois counties, including the Ford County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and Buckley Police Department.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

Buckley Village President Evan Scott Shockley, who was in Chicago on Monday afternoon, said that as soon as he arrived home, he would consult with the village’s attorney about the possibility of suspending or revoking the Dutchmaster Bar’s liquor license.

“It’s going to be talked about,” Shockley said.

This was the second bar fight-related death in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda area since Oct. 17, 2013.