Armed robbery at McDonald's in Gilman under investigation

GILMAN — Authorities continue to investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant in Gilman.

Iroquois County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the restaurant, located at 720 W. U.S. 24, at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The restaurant’s manager told deputies that at 3:54 a.m., two masked men — one black, the other an unknown race — forced their way into the rear door of the business. The robbers, armed with semi-automatic pistols, threatened to harm the manager if she did not comply with their demands. They forced the manager into an office and forced her to open a safe. After removing an undetermined amount of cash, the robbers fled, leaving the manager shaken but unharmed.

The sheriff’s office and Gilman police continue to investigate the crime.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-432-4918 or Iroquois County Crimestoppers at 815-432-7463. Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.