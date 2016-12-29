Paxton man assaulted, robbed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for three people who knocked a Paxton man unconscious and stole his wallet early Christmas morning in Champaign.

According to a police report, a 21-year-old Paxton man was at the corner of First and Green streets in Champaign at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, when three men approached him and hit him until he was unconscious.

When the man woke up, his wallet, driver’s license and cash were gone.

The description of the three robbers was incomplete.