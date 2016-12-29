Paxton man assaulted, robbed in Champaign

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for three people who knocked a Paxton man unconscious and stole his wallet early Christmas morning in Champaign.
According to a police report, a 21-year-old Paxton man was at the corner of First and Green streets in Champaign at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, when three men approached him and hit him until he was unconscious.
When the man woke up, his wallet, driver’s license and cash were gone.
The description of the three robbers was incomplete.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.