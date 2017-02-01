PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Hayley C. Wells, 21, of Paxton, was issued citations for possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia after Paxton police responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute at her home at 202 W. State St. around 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. While at the residence, police allegedly noticed cannabis and items of drug paraphernalia in plain view.

➜ A fight outside a downtown Paxton apartment building led to the arrest of a Paxton woman and her boyfriend on Friday, Dec. 30. The fight occurred in the parking lot of 105 E. State St. The alleged victim — 23-year-old Courtney L. Maag of Paxton — told police she got into a fight with Taylor N. Hawk, 18, of Paxton, and during the fight Hawk allegedly struck Maag in the head with a beer bottle multiple times. Maag was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries she sustained. Hawk, meanwhile, was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery. The charge was upgraded to an aggravated offense because a weapon was allegedly used and because the battery allegedly occurred in a public place. Hawk’s boyfriend, Spencer Brown, was also arrested as police were investigating the crime. Police arrested Brown for possession of a controlled substance after they found a small bag containing 0.2 grams of suspected cocaine in his possession. Brown was also ticketed for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis.

➜ A 17-year-old boy from Buckley was cited for possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, zero tolerance (for driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.048) and improper lane usage during a traffic stop at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the intersection of Franklin and Taft streets. During the traffic stop, police allegedly found 16 grams of cannabis in the teen’s possession. The traffic stop was for improper lane usage.