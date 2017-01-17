Man gets 11-plus years in federal prison for bank heists in area

SPRINGFIELD — A man seen scoping out banks in Paxton in December 2015 has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for the attempted robbery of one of the local banks, as well as armed robberies he committed at banks in Champaign, Rantoul, Danville and northwestern Indiana.

Darryl S. Coleman, 30, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane in Champaign, appeared before U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce in a federal courtroom in Urbana last week.

Bruce ordered that Coleman serve 115 months in prison for bank robberies he committed at the First Financial Bank in Champaign on Oct. 28, 2015; the First Bank in Rantoul on Nov. 10, 2015; the First Midwest Bank in Danville on Nov. 17, 2015; and the attempted robbery of the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Paxton on Dec. 1, 2015.

Meanwhile, Bruce ordered that a portion of Coleman’s sentence — 22 months — be served consecutive to a sentence he received for other bank heists in northwestern Indiana.

That means Coleman will be required to serve a total of 137 months — 11 years and 5 months — in federal prison.

Coleman was also ordered to pay restitution of $20,986, including $9,930 for the Illinois bank robberies and $11,056 for the bank robberies in Indiana.

Coleman was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery on May 3, 2016, at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Coleman had previously been indicted for the series of armed bank robberies that occurred in Indiana.

On June 16, 2016, Coleman was sentenced in the Northern District of Indiana to 63 months in federal prison for robberies of the Horizon Bank in Portage, Ind., on Nov. 2, 2015, and the First State Bank of Porter in Chesterton, Ind., on Nov. 24, 2015.

Coleman pleaded guilty to the Indiana bank robberies in March 2016 and pleaded guilty to the Illinois bank robberies in September 2016.

Coleman has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on Jan. 25, 2016.

Wearing a dreadlocks wig and speaking with a faked Jamaican accent, Coleman entered the Farmers-Merchants National bank in Paxton just three days before his arrest in connection with the Champaign and Rantoul robberies. He was seen peering over the tellers’ counter as if he was searching for alarms or money drawers, Paxton Police Chief Bane said. After he could not produce any ID, bank employees called police.

Police then interrogated Coleman, who was also seen looking in the front window of the First National Bank in Paxton, and found suspicious evidence in his possession, including a wad of cash and airsoft pistol in his out-of-state SUV. They ended up having to let him go, however, because they could not prove he committed a crime.

Champaign police later arrested Coleman in connection with the bank heists in Champaign County.

Bane said Coleman has a “lengthy” criminal history, including a 2006 armed robbery conviction from Cook County for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Illinois bank robberies were investigated by the FBI and the Champaign, Danville, Rantoul and Paxton police departments.

Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller prosecuted the Illinois case.

