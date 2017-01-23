- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Spencer L. Brown, 19, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.
Civil law violation
• Jason L. Weidenburger, 26, of Georgetown, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Darian A. Johnson, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ronald L. Gillette, 75, of Oswego, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert L. Knerr, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Macey D. Storms, no age listed, of Elberfeld, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Keri Lynn Andrews, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jason L. Weidenburger, 26, of Georgetown, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathan J. Hennessy, 22, of Melvin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Blaise K. Nzingudila, 38, of Champaign, for driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jasmine M. Harms, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Carlos Perez-Pochete, 29, of Gibson City, for driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.
• Thomas B. Schmid, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• World’s Foremost Bank vs. Michelle Knapp of Thawville.
Divorces
• Emily A. Wease vs. Timothy L. Wease.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.