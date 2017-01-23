Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Spencer L. Brown, 19, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.



Civil law violation

• Jason L. Weidenburger, 26, of Georgetown, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Darian A. Johnson, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ronald L. Gillette, 75, of Oswego, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Robert L. Knerr, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Macey D. Storms, no age listed, of Elberfeld, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Keri Lynn Andrews, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jason L. Weidenburger, 26, of Georgetown, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Nathan J. Hennessy, 22, of Melvin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Blaise K. Nzingudila, 38, of Champaign, for driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jasmine M. Harms, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Carlos Perez-Pochete, 29, of Gibson City, for driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.

• Thomas B. Schmid, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• World’s Foremost Bank vs. Michelle Knapp of Thawville.



Divorces

• Emily A. Wease vs. Timothy L. Wease.