Man who died following Buckley bar fight tested positive for alcohol, 'drugs of abuse'

BUCKLEY — A suburban Chicago man who died following a fight outside a Buckley tavern on Christmas night had alcohol and “drugs of abuse” in his system, but what caused his death remains unknown, authorities said Tuesday.

Ford County Coroner Doug Wallace said he had not yet determined the cause of death of Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons. But Wallace said he hoped to be able to make a determination “within a week or so,” after collecting more information from Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen.

“Basically what I need is more information on what exactly happened at the scene — what took place at the scene,” Wallace said Tuesday morning. “The sheriff’s office was going to get some more (witness) statements. ... I have a few, but I need some more.”

Once Hagen provides the information Wallace needs, Wallace plans to consult with Dr. Shiping Bao, the forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Mr. Connolly the day after his death. Wallace said he has been in contact with Bao regarding the case as recently as Monday.

During that conversation, Wallace said, “I told him that I needed some more information from the sheriff’s office so we can determine what the cause of death is.”

During Mr. Connolly’s autopsy, Wallace said, “there was no apparent (signs of) trauma at all” found on Mr. Connolly’s body, adding that “blunt-force trauma has been ruled out.”

Meanwhile, Wallace said Tuesday that toxicology and histology results showed Mr. Connolly tested positive for alcohol and “drugs of abuse.” Wallace, however, declined to disclose the exact levels of intoxicants in Mr. Connolly’s system.

Wallace said an inquest will be held, likely in mid-February, at the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton.

Wallace, who is handling Mr. Connolly’s death because he died in Ford County, said the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.

“They are working on it,” Wallace said. “I do know that.”

Witnesses to the fight outside the Dutchmaster Bar, 114 S. Railroad Ave., told police that Mr. Connolly was an aggressor in the fight. Hagen said last month that the fight appears to have been between Mr. Connolly and only one other man — Shayne Weber, 24, of rural Loda — although Hagen said there were several other people present who tried to break it up, one of whom was injured. The two men had been involved in an argument earlier in the night, Hagen said.

Hagen said the fight resulted in Weber and one of Mr. Connolly’s brothers being transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where they were treated and later released.

Mr. Connolly, meanwhile, was transported by ambulance to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 26. That was only about an hour after the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fight.