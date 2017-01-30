Attempted bank robbery in Loda under investigation

- Our Sites
LODA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an attempted bank robbery that occurred in Loda on Saturday, Jan. 21.
A news release said that around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21, a person wearing a mask and carrying a bag entered the outer vestibule of the main entrance to the Federated Bank, 117 N. Oak St.
The person then tried to enter the bank’s lobby but was unable to since the doors were locked. The person then turned away and ran outside.
Police said no weapon was displayed.
Anyone with information about the attempted bank robbery is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-432-6992 or Iroquois County Crimestoppers at 815-432-7463. Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
