PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael A. Nichols, 31, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection and arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 7:47 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the intersection of Washington and Franklin streets in Paxton. The accident occurred when Nichols was driving a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan north on Washington Street and failed to yield at the intersection, where it struck an eastbound 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Roxann Webb, 58, of Paxton. No injuries were reported. The vehicle Nichols was driving was seized by police under both city ordinance and Article 36.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a traffic accident at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, outside of a residence at 1146 Eastview Drive in Paxton. The accident occurred when Ryan J. Clark, 35, of Paxton, was backing a 2004 GMC Sierra out of the residence’s driveway and struck a parked 2003 Jeep Liberty that was parked across the street and owned by Kenneth Walker of Paxton.

➜ Tiara L. Ivy, 21, of Urbana, was ticketed for improper lane usage following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on the Ottawa Road/Market Street curve in front of Casey’s General Store south of downtown Paxton. Ivy was driving a 2012 Mazda 6 south on Market Street when her vehicle crossed the center line as it negotiated the curve in the road. As the Mazda crossed the center line, it was struck by a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Adrianna L. Lober, 19, of Cissna Park. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 4:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, outside of a residence at 639 S. Washington St. in Paxton. The accident occurred when Ileeha N. Harlan, 35, of Paxton, was backing her 2001 GMC Yukon out of the residence’s driveway and struck a 2001 Buick LeSabre that was parked behind her and owned by Donna Mansfield, 55, of Paxton.