Judge to rule on whether to dismiss Paxton police chief's small-claims complaint

PAXTON — A judge is expected to decide in upcoming weeks whether to dismiss a small-claims complaint filed by Paxton’s police chief against the city, its mayor and its comptroller/treasurer.

Judge Mark Fellheimer heard oral arguments in support of and against dismissing the complaint last Wednesday in Ford County Circuit Court.

Fellheimer said he expects to issue a written ruling in 30 days, if not sooner. If he is unable to get that completed within that time frame, Fellheimer said he would likely orally rule on the case’s fate during a pretrial hearing set for 9:30 a.m. March 8.

Through their attorney — Rana Meents from the Danville-based law firm of Dukes, Ryan, Freed & Meents Ltd. — the city, Mayor Bill Ingold and Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess filed a motion to dismiss Police Chief Bob Bane’s complaint on Dec. 23.

In the written motion, Meents argued that Bane — who claims the city owes him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015 — is barred from receiving any of those funds because of the one-year statute of limitations that applies to small-claims complaints brought against municipalities. In court last week, Meents said that under state law, Bane’s complaint can seek wages dating back only to Oct. 20, 2015, since his complaint was filed Oct. 20, 2016.

Furthermore, Meents argued that Bane’s complaint should be dismissed because his claim for overtime pay had previously been investigated by the Illinois Department of Labor and a determination had already been reached as to the amount owed. Meents said the Department of Labor determined Bane was owed $974 in wages for the time period of Oct. 12, 2012, through July 31, 2015. The agency sent a determination letter to Bane on Aug. 26, 2016, and later issued him a check for $974 on Sept. 16, 2016 — about a month before he filed his complaint in court.

Lastly, Meents argued that the complaint should be dismissed because the city is now compensating Bane with a salary that is greater than what he would have made as an hourly employee receiving the overtime he claims he is owed. On Aug. 10, 2015, Bane’s position became salaried at $62,000 per year, up from the $53,111 he was making as an hourly employee. Bane also receives a city-issued cell phone and a $400 equipment allowance as part of his salary. Bane, meanwhile, is no longer eligible to receive overtime pay, which he has said typically totals about $8,000 to $10,000 a year.

In response to the statute of limitations argument, Bane said in court last week: “Being that they were not doing things legally, I do not think that should apply.”

Bane, who appeared in court with no attorney, also noted that although he chose to first pursue relief through the Department of Labor, he was told by investigator Mitch Cosgrove that if he was unhappy with the decision of the agency, he could always pursue the matter further in small-claims court.

Bane added that when Cosgrove obtained paperwork from the city as part of his investigation, the city’s record-keeping was “horrible.” As a result, Bane said, Cosgrove “had trouble figuring out what amount” should be owed, before eventually settling on the $974 amount. Bane added that he has not yet cashed the $974 check.