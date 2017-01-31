Paxton family devastated but thankful following house fire

PAXTON — Losing their home and all of their belongings in a fire Friday afternoon has left the Vega family uncertain about what the future holds, but it’s also shown them what living in a community like Paxton is all about.

In the days following the fire, the Vegas have received an outpouring of assistance that they feel blessed has come their way.

On Friday night, just hours after the fire destroyed the Vegas’ home at 1043 E. Prospect St. in Paxton, a fundraiser for the family was organized by local Realtor Kaye Harper. As part of the fundraiser, nonperishable food items and cash donations were collected from attendees at Friday night’s Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s boys’ basketball game.

A total of $340 was raised Friday, with an additional $50 donation arriving Monday morning, Harper said. Also donated was an estimated “couple hundred dollars in food,” plus about six bags of household items and some quilts, Harper said.

A Paxton resident, whom the Vegas did not know, then offered to pay for the family’s stay at a Rantoul hotel on Saturday and Sunday. That was after the American Red Cross paid the first night at the hotel on Friday and gave the Vegas a gift card to be used to buy clothing and other essential items.

Also, a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the Vega family was created on Sunday by Lester Sander, a friend of Julie and Saul Vega’s youngest son, David, a junior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. As of Tuesday morning, 21 people had donated a combined $915 through the Web page (www.gofundme.com/vega-family-house-fire-fund). The goal is to raise $10,000.

Julia Vega said Monday that she and her husband and three children — including daughter Yuly, a 10th-grader at PBL High School, and eldest son Saul, a 2016 graduate of PBL High School — are grateful for all of the support.

“You have many feelings,” Julia Vega said. “It’s really hard to explain.”

Julia Vega said she learned about the fire while she was on her way to Iowa to deliver some clothes, food and other items to her husband and their son Saul, who both work in the construction business in Iowa, making the four-hour trip home periodically.

The Vegas’ other two children were in school at the time, so there was no one home.

It was about 2:30 p.m. when Paxton firefighters received a call about the blaze at the Vegas’ one-story home on Paxton’s far-east side, Fire Chief Denny Kingren said.

When firefighters arrived, there were already some flames showing through the roof line on the west end of the house, Kingren said. An estimated 16 firefighters fought the blaze from both the exterior and interior before finally being able to bring the fire under control about 45 minutes later, Kingren said.

The damage was extensive, Kingren said.

“It burned the kitchen and the living room fairly good, and then extended into the other rooms with heat and smoke (damage),” Kingren said. “It also took about a third of the roof off the home.”

Kingren wasn’t sure if the home could be repaired.

“It’s questionable,” Kingren said.

Yuly Vega’s pet rabbit, Bumper, perished in the fire, and the family lost all of their possessions, too.

“Everything,” Julia Vega said. “We only have the clothes we had with us.”

An investigator for the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started in the fridge area of the kitchen. The investigator originally thought the fire’s cause might have been a furnace problem, but that did not turn out to be the case.

“They are leaning toward a fault with the refrigerator and the electrical system feeding the refrigerator,” Kingren said. “That’s the way it was determined — it was a problem with the refrigerator.”

The Vegas bought the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a three-car garage in 2011 after moving to Paxton from Alabama to be closer to Julia Vega’s sisters in Champaign and Effingham.

As of Monday afternoon, the family was staying at a Rantoul hotel, looking for a home in the area to rent temporarily. The Vegas had no homeowners’ insurance on their house in Paxton, so rebuilding it may not be a realistic long-term solution.

Despite the situation, Julia Vega and her family are trying their best to stay positive.

“You see the damage and you don’t believe it,” Julia Vega said. “I feel sad, worried, confused. It’s stressful, a little crazy. But I’m not angry. Why be angry, you know?”

Kingren met with Julia Vega and her two youngest children Monday afternoon at the Paxton firehouse. The Vegas expressed thankfulness, Kingren said.

“They’re torn because they’ve lost their home and are looking for some place to live, but they feel very blessed that so many people poured out to help them,” Kingren said.