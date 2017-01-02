Buckley woman charged in theft of $144,500 from employer

URBANA — A Buckley woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Champaign business where she worked to spend on illegal drugs has been charged with a Class 1 felony.

Kimberly Allen, 35, was arrested last Tuesday in connection with the alleged theft of about $144,500 from Martin One Source, a printing company at 808 Country Fair Drive, C.

Allen was charged last Wednesday with theft over $100,000. If convicted, she faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.

The charge alleges that between Aug. 20 and Dec. 27, she, or someone for whom she was responsible, engaged in 38 financial transactions with Bank of Rantoul that resulted in the loss to the business.

Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Allen worked as an assistant to the accountant since August. She was hired in 2014. Her duties included issuing checks to vendors from the business’ account at Bank of Rantoul.

The company became aware of a shortfall and commissioned an independent audit in November, Fletcher said. From that, officials learned that Allen allegedly created a fake vendor to whom checks were being issued and cashed. Fletcher said the company contacted Champaign police Monday and Allen was arrested Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, and it’s possible more people could be implicated.

According to the police report, Allen contacted a company official Tuesday and admitted she stole money from the business because of a drug problem.

Court records show that she has two prior felony convictions for theft from 2008 in Iroquois County and in 2014 in Champaign County.

Judge Brett Olmstead set her bond at $5,000. She posted 10 percent and was released from jail. She is due back in court Feb. 21.