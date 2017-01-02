Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Weylin T. Williams Jr., 22, of Rantoul, for possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine.

• Jason L. Joslin, 31, of Fisher, for possession of a controlled substance.

• Mihaela E. Brumleve, 39, of Paxton, for aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.



Misdemeanors

• Julie Ann Smith, 45, of Urbana, for criminal trespass to a residence and resisting a peace officer.

• Kia S. Leach, 22, of Country Club Hills, for theft (less than $500).

• Gabriel L. Burgess, 37, of Paxton, for domestic battery.



Traffic tickets

• Mark A. Huerta, 26, of Falfurrias, Texas, for driving without a license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Rantoul, for leaving the scene of an accident.

• Zakk O. Nugent, 19, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Teresa L. Jennings, 55, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa S. Harris, 34, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Catherine S. Biesboer, 23, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kathy A. Hardison, 54, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dakota R. Halley, 22, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Russell L. Howe, 67, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin R. Minard, 37, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joseph A. Hamm, 38, of Bellflower, for driving without a license.

• Wade J. Tomes, 22, of Gibson City, for squealing/screeching tires.

• Lacy L. Lindholm, 29, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended license.

• Troy L. Babbs, 47, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Iesha D. Smith, 26, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua Aaron Nichols, 24, of Forrest, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Christopher P. Eskridge, 23, of St. Charles, for operating an uninsured vehicle

and disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• James E. Hildreth, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chelsea M. McCoy, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Martin M. Kempa, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon N. Hale, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alyssa M. Kolberg, no age listed, of Clifton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael C. McKee, no age listed, of Kempton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lyndi R. Briggs, no age listed, of Dewey, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• John Todd Newell Jr., no age listed, of Dyersburg, Tenn., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• Steven J. Morris, 28, of Gibson City, for accumulation of junk/debris.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Bayview Loan Servicing vs. Harold Morris of Piper City, Linda Morris of Piper City, CFNA Receivables (MD) Inc., unknown owners and unknown tenants.



Divorces

• Ruth Kavajecz vs. Craig Kavajecz.

• Bobby Gene Thomas vs. Kimberly Christine Thomas.