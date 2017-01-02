- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Weylin T. Williams Jr., 22, of Rantoul, for possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine.
• Jason L. Joslin, 31, of Fisher, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Mihaela E. Brumleve, 39, of Paxton, for aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.
Misdemeanors
• Julie Ann Smith, 45, of Urbana, for criminal trespass to a residence and resisting a peace officer.
• Kia S. Leach, 22, of Country Club Hills, for theft (less than $500).
• Gabriel L. Burgess, 37, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
Traffic tickets
• Mark A. Huerta, 26, of Falfurrias, Texas, for driving without a license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Rantoul, for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Zakk O. Nugent, 19, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Teresa L. Jennings, 55, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Melissa S. Harris, 34, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Catherine S. Biesboer, 23, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kathy A. Hardison, 54, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dakota R. Halley, 22, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Russell L. Howe, 67, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Justin R. Minard, 37, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph A. Hamm, 38, of Bellflower, for driving without a license.
• Wade J. Tomes, 22, of Gibson City, for squealing/screeching tires.
• Lacy L. Lindholm, 29, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended license.
• Troy L. Babbs, 47, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Iesha D. Smith, 26, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua Aaron Nichols, 24, of Forrest, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Christopher P. Eskridge, 23, of St. Charles, for operating an uninsured vehicle
and disregarding an official traffic-control device.
• James E. Hildreth, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Chelsea M. McCoy, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Martin M. Kempa, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon N. Hale, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Alyssa M. Kolberg, no age listed, of Clifton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael C. McKee, no age listed, of Kempton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lyndi R. Briggs, no age listed, of Dewey, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• John Todd Newell Jr., no age listed, of Dyersburg, Tenn., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Steven J. Morris, 28, of Gibson City, for accumulation of junk/debris.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Bayview Loan Servicing vs. Harold Morris of Piper City, Linda Morris of Piper City, CFNA Receivables (MD) Inc., unknown owners and unknown tenants.
Divorces
• Ruth Kavajecz vs. Craig Kavajecz.
• Bobby Gene Thomas vs. Kimberly Christine Thomas.
