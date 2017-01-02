PAXTON

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael A. Nichols, 31, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection and arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 7:47 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the intersection of Washington and Franklin streets in Paxton. The accident occurred when Nichols was driving a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan north on Washington Street and failed to yield at the intersection, where it struck an eastbound 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Roxann Webb, 58, of Paxton. No injuries were reported. The vehicle Nichols was driving was seized by police under both city ordinance and Article 36.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a traffic accident at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, outside of a residence at 1146 Eastview Drive in Paxton. The accident occurred when Ryan J. Clark, 35, of Paxton, was backing a 2004 GMC Sierra out of the residence’s driveway and struck a parked 2003 Jeep Liberty that was parked across the street and owned by Kenneth Walker of Paxton.

➜ Tiara L. Ivy, 21, of Urbana, was ticketed for improper lane usage following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on the Ottawa Road/Market Street curve in front of Casey’s General Store south of downtown Paxton. Ivy was driving a 2012 Mazda 6 south on Market Street when her vehicle crossed the center line as it negotiated the curve in the road. As the Mazda crossed the center line, it was struck by a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Adrianna L. Lober, 19, of Cissna Park. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 4:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, outside of a residence at 639 S. Washington St. in Paxton. The accident occurred when Ileeha N. Harlan, 35, of Paxton, was backing her 2001 GMC Yukon out of the residence’s driveway and struck a 2001 Buick LeSabre that was parked behind her and owned by Donna Mansfield, 55, of Paxton.

GIBSON CITY

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Stephen C. Ebeling, 44, of 523 Carriage Drive, Gibson City, for possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis and operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 28.

➜ Jeffrey T. Pacocha, 24, of Elmwood Park, for disobeying a stop sign on Friday, Jan. 27.

➜ Lacy L. Lindholm, 29, of 426 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change of address on Thursday, Jan. 26.

➜ A juvenile, for domestic battery, possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, Jan. 23.

➜ Joshua Napier, 30, of Rantoul, for an in-state warrant on Monday, Jan. 23.

FORD COUNTY

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Jan. 22-28:

➜ On Jan. 27, Garrett Kerber of Anchor struck a whitetail deer with his car at 800 N. Illinois 47, northeast of Gibson City.

➜ On Jan. 27, a sheriff’s deputy assisted with a house fire in Paxton.

➜ On Jan. 26, a verbal domestic dispute was reported in Sibley.

➜ On Jan. 26, a domestic disturbance was reported in Piper City.

➜ On Jan. 25, a sheriff’s deputy investigated a report of suspicious noises outside a home in Brenton Township. No problems were found at the home.

➜ On Jan. 25, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Sullivant Township firefighters with a structure fire in Sibley.

➜ On Jan. 25, a Piper City resident reported the theft of tools.

➜ On Jan. 24, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police officers with a suspicious person by the bowling alley on Illinois 47 in Gibson City.

➜ On Jan. 23, a Rantoul teenager was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Patton Township. The teenager left the scene of the crash without reporting it. She was located later and issued a citation for the crash.

➜ On Jan. 23, a mailbox was reported stolen in Dix Township south of Elliott.

➜ On Jan. 22, criminal damage to property was reported to a vehicle at the Grace Baptist Church in Paxton.

➜ On Jan. 22, sheriff’s deputies assisted the Ford County coroner with an investigation into a suicide at a residence in Roberts.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies issued 18 traffic citations.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael J. Cox, 40, of Wellington, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Monday, Feb. 6. The patrols focus on compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws.