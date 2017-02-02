Trio arrested for robberies in two counties

URBANA — Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection with business robberies in two counties.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said two of the men were linked to gas station holdups that occurred late last year in Savoy and Urbana and a church break-in in Champaign this week.

The third man was linked to a fast-foor restaurant in Gilman Dec. 28. Charged in Champaign County on Thursday with two counts of aggravated robbery were Tyran Mueller, 19, of the 100 block of Sterling Court, Savoy, and Lucas Martinez, 19, of Onarga.

The pair are charged with holdups that occurred abut 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Circle K, 407 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, and about 3:35 a.m. that same day at the Circle K, 809 W. Green St., U.

Apperson said investigator Andrew Good learned from a tip to Crimestoppers about two weeks ago that the two were involved.

Through investigation, he found that Mueller allegedly went in the stores while armed with an Air Soft gun while Martinez drove him away from the robberies.

Apperson said Martinez was also allegedly linked to a Dec. 28 holdup of the McDonald’s restaurant in Gilman, along with another man, Tevaughn Brownlee, 21, who was living at the same Savoy address as Mueller.

Sheriff’s investigators conducted a search of the Savoy apartment Wednesday, Apperson said, and arrested Brownlee there. He was taken to Iroquois County and is expected to be charged in that county.

At the time sheriff’s investigators were searching the Savoy apartment, Mueller and Martinez were already in the Champaign County Jail in connection with a break-in to the Bible Baptist Church, 4001 W. Kirby Ave., C, that happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Champaign Police Lt. Dave Shaffer said officers were sent to the church at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday after an alarm sounded. They surrounded the church and found a broken window. Assisted by a sheriff’s tracking dog, police went in the church and found a locked room where Martinez and Mueller were.

On Thursday, Mueller was also charged with burglary and criminal damage in connection with the church break-in and unlawful use of weapons for allegedly possessing brass knuckles.

Martinez was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in connection with the church break-in.