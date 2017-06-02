Missing Watseka man found dead in Indiana

WATSEKA — A Watseka businessman and school board member who disappeared early last week has been found dead in northwest Indiana.

The Watseka Police Department said it was contacted by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department on Monday morning and was told that the missing man — Donald E. Becker, 59, of Watseka — was found dead in that county with his vehicle.

Watseka police and Mr. Becker’s family last week joined together in asking for the public to help find Mr. Becker, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, about three miles south of Watseka. Becker was driving a 2007 black Dodge Dakota four-door pickup truck. Last week local pilots began doing flyovers in the area.