PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Gerane E. Grimm, 27, of Rankin, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Thursday, Feb. 2. The ticket was issued after Grimm ran over a stop sign with her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of Patton and Market streets around 5 a.m. Grimm told police she was driving west on Patton Street and was turning south onto Market Street when her vehicle struck the stop sign, which was in an island within the intersection. No injuries were reported.

➜ Bradley S. Medler, 40, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the alley in the 100 block of South Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer checked the registration of Medler’s 1997 Dodge Ram and discovered that its owner’s license was revoked. The truck was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Davion D. Benson, 24, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 4:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Weaver Court and Chestnut streets. The traffic stop occurred after Paxton police received a report that unregistered solicitors were going door-to-door in Paxton. A vehicle description was provided. Police later stopped the vehicle and discovered that Benson, the driver, had a suspended license. The 2001 Ford Explorer that Benson was driving was seized by police.