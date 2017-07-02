Inquest in death of Lyons man set for next week in Paxton

BUCKLEY — The cause of death has been determined for a suburban Chicago man who died at a Ford County hospital following a fight outside a Buckley bar, but the county’s coroner is not releasing his findings until an inquest is held next week.

Coroner Doug Wallace said Monday that the inquest for Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in either the small courtroom at the courthouse in Paxton or in the board room in the basement of the county jail in Paxton.

The location of the inquest will be chosen based on anticipated public turnout, Wallace said.

During the inquest, Wallace said, a jury will hear evidence before being asked to decide whether the manner of death was natural, accidental, suicide, homicide or undetermined.

Wallace said his own determination on the cause of death will be revealed during the inquest.

During Mr. Connolly’s autopsy, “there was no apparent (signs of) trauma at all” found on Mr. Connolly’s body, Wallace said, adding that “blunt-force trauma has been ruled out.”

Meanwhile, Wallace said toxicology and histology results showed Mr. Connolly tested positive for alcohol and “drugs of abuse.” Wallace, however, declined to disclose what drugs were found or the exact levels of intoxicants in Mr. Connolly’s system.

Witnesses to the Christmas night fight outside the Dutchmaster Bar, 114 S. Railroad Ave., told police that Mr. Connolly was an aggressor in the fight. Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen said the fight appears to have been between Mr. Connolly and only one other man — Shayne Weber, 24, of rural Loda — although Hagen said there were several other people present who tried to break it up, one of whom was injured. The two men had been involved in an argument earlier in the night, Hagen said.

Hagen said the fight resulted in Weber and one of Mr. Connolly’s brothers being transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where they were treated and later released.

Mr. Connolly, meanwhile, was transported by ambulance to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 26. That was only about an hour after the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fight.