Inmate who escaped from Watseka jail faces three felonies

WATSEKA — A Cissna Park man who escaped from the Iroquois County Jail last week has been charged with three felonies in connection with the incident.

Christian J. Walder, 18, of the 200 block of West Harrison Street in Cissna Park, escaped from the jail in Watseka on Tuesday, Feb. 7, by jumping through a locked window, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The incident occurred around 10:14 p.m. when correctional officers were in the process of administering medical treatment to inmates, the release said. As that was occurring, Walder rushed past a correctional officer and jumped through the window, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Watseka police were immediately dispatched and began searching the area. They were assisted in the search by K-9 units from the Illinois State Police, Bradley Police Department and Paxton Police Department, the release said.

Eventually, a blood trail led police to the Davis Trailer Court in Watseka, where police believe Walder stole a vehicle before fleeing the area, the release said.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 8, sheriff’s deputies found Walder at a Cissna Park residence, where he was arrested without incident, the release said.

Walder was charged in Iroquois County Circuit Court with one count of escape from a penal institution and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, all Class 2 felonies.

Last Thursday, public defender Dale Strough of Watseka was appointed to represent Walder, whose bond was set at $100,000. The case was continued to Feb. 16 for the setting of arraignment.

At the time of the escape, Walder was being held at the jail on charges of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and theft (less than $500), a Class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 1, an Iroquois County grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Walder, charging him with the two crimes. The burglary and theft case was continued to Feb. 23 for the setting of arraignment.