PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police continue to investigate a report of a man’s vehicle being stolen from the Subway restaurant at 1 Centennial Drive near Interstate 57 on Paxton’s west side. Around 8:51 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Zachary White, 29, of Paxton, reported that his white 2007 Suzuki Utility was stolen as it was running with its keys in its ignition outside the restaurant. White told police that as he was ordering food, another vehicle pulled up and parked next to his, and a person got out of that vehicle and got into his, then drove away in White’s vehicle. The other vehicle left at the same time. Around 4:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Paxton police were notified that White’s vehicle had been found in Kankakee County. There was no apparent damage to the vehicle, which was found locked. Paxton police said the vehicle was being processed for evidence. Meanwhile, police have no description of the vehicle that pulled up next to White’s, other than that it might have been a van or sport-utility vehicle. Surveillance images from the Subway restaurant were too pixilated to accurately determine that vehicle’s make and model. Police said they have no suspects. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173 or Paxton police at 217-379-4315. Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Joseph D. Henricks, 31, of Ludlow, and Brittany Woloszyn, 20, of Ludlow, were arrested Friday, Feb. 10, after Paxton police received a call from the Paxton IGA around 10:52 p.m. regarding an intoxicated person at the grocery store. A description of the person’s vehicle was provided. When police arrived, they noticed a vehicle matching that description — a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan — moving back and forth between the IGA’s parking lot and the nearby Casey’s General Store parking lot. The driver — later identified as Henricks — then exited the vehicle and walked into the IGA. As Henricks was inside the store, a police officer spoke with the vehicle’s passenger — Woloszyn — and noticed an odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. When Henricks returned to the vehicle, police discovered that his license was suspended. Henricks was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license, while Woloszyn was ticketed for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found 1.28 grams of cannabis in Woloszyn’s possession, plus a “grinder” device used in smoking cannabis.

➜ Hallie W. Lancaster, 18, of Chatsworth, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way on Wednesday, Feb. 8, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Taft and Orleans streets. The accident occurred when Lancaster was driving a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer east on Orleans Street, failed to yield for a yield sign at the intersection, and then pulled in front of a northbound 2002 Honda Civic driven by Kenneth R. Lyons, 27, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ Lawrence G. Rodriguez, 20, of Chicago, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop for speeding at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on East Pells Street by Pells Park. The vehicle he was driving, a 2009 Toyota Prius, was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Austin D. Carrington, 22, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway on Monday, Feb. 6, after his 2002 GMC Envoy struck a 2012 Mitsubishi that was parked on the street in front of his home at 1010 S. Washington St. around 10:57 p.m. The Mitsubishi is owned by Carrington’s neighbor Franklin A. Jensen.