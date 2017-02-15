- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Misdemeanors
• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for violating an order of protection.
Traffic tickets
• Kelsey E. Floyd, 25, of Mahomet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Maham Choudry, 21, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Terra L. Fanning, 61, of Milford, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Muzammil S. Ali, 21, of Villa Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Carol A. Murphy, 58, of Lincoln, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Tommie J. Emberson, 71, of Ludlow, for driving 21-25 mph above the limit.
• Lawrence G. Rodriguez, 20, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Regina L. Howe, 33, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler G. Scott, 22, of Fisher, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Austin D. Carrington, 22, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Brent E. Geyer, 40, of Newman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Peggy A. Fleetwood, 68, of Channahon, for driving on the left when prohibited.
Small claims
• Kenneth Slater of Paxton vs. Britney Johnson of Gibson City.
• Heights Finance Corp. vs. Julie Gerth of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Victor A. Christman of Gibson City.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. David A. Kemplin of Piper City.
Family (Child support)
• Conner Rosenbeck vs. Karleigh Freehill.
Orders of protection
• Cynthia Hullett vs. Allan Kucer.
• Allan Kucer vs. Cynthia Hullett.
Law
• Don Smith vs. Heartland of Paxton LLC and Heartland Employment Services LLC.
