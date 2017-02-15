Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:

Felonies

• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.



Misdemeanors

• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for violating an order of protection.



Traffic tickets

• Kelsey E. Floyd, 25, of Mahomet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Maham Choudry, 21, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Terra L. Fanning, 61, of Milford, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Muzammil S. Ali, 21, of Villa Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Carol A. Murphy, 58, of Lincoln, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Tommie J. Emberson, 71, of Ludlow, for driving 21-25 mph above the limit.

• Lawrence G. Rodriguez, 20, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Regina L. Howe, 33, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler G. Scott, 22, of Fisher, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Austin D. Carrington, 22, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Brent E. Geyer, 40, of Newman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Peggy A. Fleetwood, 68, of Channahon, for driving on the left when prohibited.



Small claims

• Kenneth Slater of Paxton vs. Britney Johnson of Gibson City.

• Heights Finance Corp. vs. Julie Gerth of Gibson City.

• Capital One Bank vs. Victor A. Christman of Gibson City.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. David A. Kemplin of Piper City.



Family (Child support)

• Conner Rosenbeck vs. Karleigh Freehill.



Orders of protection

• Cynthia Hullett vs. Allan Kucer.

• Allan Kucer vs. Cynthia Hullett.



Law

• Don Smith vs. Heartland of Paxton LLC and Heartland Employment Services LLC.