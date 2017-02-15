Suspicious person reported in Watseka area

WATSEKA — The Watseka Police Department is alerting residents that it has received several reports of a suspicious person in the Watseka area.

Citizens have reported that a male approached them during the night at their residences and also while they were walking in public areas. The male has been described as black and short in stature.

Witnesses have also reported that the male was wearing a black facemask and was carrying a gun and badge. Witnesses have also reported that the male has told them that he is an undercover police officer and that he is working a sting operation.

Witnesses have also described a vehicle that he is reportedly driving as a bluish-green Pontiac Grand Prix or a dark-colored Dodge Sedan.

Watseka police said the person is not a member of the Watseka Police Department, nor do they know of any outside agencies working the Watseka area.

If approached by a person matching this description, police advise to not approach him or allow him into a home. Also, anyone seeing the person is asked to immediately call 911 and report what they have seen.