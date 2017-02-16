Gibson City house fire’s casualties: 2 dogs, 2 cats

GIBSON CITY — A late afternoon house fire in rural Gibson City claimed the lives of two dogs and two cats, but no humans were injured.

Gibson Area Fire Protection District Chief Bruce Kallal said firefighters were called to a blaze at 194 N. Illinois 47, about 2 miles south of Gibson City, at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was reported by the owner of the house when he arrived at the location, Kallal said. Other than the pets, nobody was home at the time.

The Sangamon Valley and Elliott fire departments provided mutual aid.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a light amount of smoke coming from the two-story farmhouse.

“We fought it with an interior attack and were able to extinguish the fire,” Kallal said.

The fire was under control by 5:50 p.m., and firefighters left the scene at 8:30 p.m.

Kallal said there was smoke damage throughout the entire house. He estimated damage at $35,000.

Firefighters believe the blaze started between the first floor and the basement.

He said preliminary information indicated the fire’s origin was electrical in nature.