Iroquois County elderly citizens being targeted in 'grandkids' scam

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam being perpetrated on elderly citizens of the county.

Several elderly citizens have reported receiving telephone calls from persons identifying themselves as “grandkids” and stating that they have been arrested and need bond money to get out of jail.

The caller requests that the person buy gift cards, store cards, iTunes cards or similar types of cards from a Wal-Mart, Target store, Best Buy or Apple store. Once the cards are purchased, the person is instructed to call a number and provide the gift card information.

The sheriff’s office is advising that any person who receives such a call should hang up on the caller, not buy any gift cards, immediately make contact with family members and inform them about the call, and report the call to a local law enforcement agency.