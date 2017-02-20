PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Justin D. Couch, 21, of Rantoul, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after his 2013 Hyundai Elantra struck an unoccupied, parked 2004 Honda Accord owned by Matthew Tatman of Paxton. The accident occurred outside of Tatman’s home at 444 W. Pells St. Police said Couch was not paying attention to the road when his vehicle struck the parked car. No injuries were reported.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the 300 block of East Patton Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred during the early-morning hours on Sunday. Police said someone entered a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked outside 333 E. Patton St. and owned by Toby Russell, 39, of Paxton. Reported stolen were an ignition key, a key fob, $10 worth of loose change and a Fender Telecaster guitar that was inside a black canvass case. The guitar was valued at $1,000. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Elona A. Roy, 79, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield following a two-vehicle accident at 6:41 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the intersection of Union and Franklin streets. The accident occurred when Roy was driving a 2012 GMC Yukon XL north on Union Street and failed to yield at the yield sign at Franklin Street. Roy’s vehicle struck an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Aaron D. Thamm, 27, of Paxton. Thamm was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City for treatment of injuries he sustained in the collision.

➜ Michael L. Widmer, 51, of Loda, was arrested twice in the past week on warrants. Widmer was first arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15, on a Ford County warrant charging him with aggravated assault. The warrant was issued in connection with an incident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Clara Peterson Elementary School, 580 E. Franklin St. in Paxton. On Feb. 7, Paxton police had responded to a domestic situation inside the school involving Widmer and Katherine Mahon, 62, of Paxton. After a report was completed on the incident and provided to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office, the warrant was issued for his arrest for the offense of aggravated assault. Widmer was then arrested at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Police said Widmer subsequently made threats on Facebook to police and the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services. Widmer was arrested again on Friday, Feb. 17, on a warrant for intimidation. That arrest occurred while Widmer was at the Ford County Courthouse.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the 100 block of South Winter Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. Police said someone broke in to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix that was parked outside 111 S. Winter St. and owned by Taylor Wells, 22, of Paxton. Police said someone broke the passenger-side window and reached into the vehicle, stealing several items, including a black and purple backpack, a red sweatshirt, various Magic cards, a “Pirates of the Caribbean” DVD set, a “Hobbit” DVD and various Wii games. The approximate value of the items stolen was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Ryan B. Deatley, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft after allegedly stealing two boxes of Mucinex DM — valued at $28.79 — from the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St., around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. While at the grocery store, employees allegedly witnessed Deatley placing items in his front pocket.