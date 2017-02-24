- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
• Allison Kern, 33, of Kempton, for burglary and writing bad checks.
Misdemeanors
• Micheal L. Widmer, 51, of Loda, for two counts of aggravated assault on public property.
• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for violating an order of protection.
• Ryan D. Deatley, 33, of Paxton, for theft (less than $500).
• Noreen McGraw, 69, of Mahomet, for two counts of writing bad checks.
DUI
• Jayson Lee Carter, 38, of Enfield, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Brittany Woloszyn, 21, of Ludlow, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Katrina L. Landram, 35, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• A 17-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Joseph D. Henrichs, 31, of Ludlow, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Hallie W. Lancaster, 18, of Chatsworth, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
• Noah G. Mitchell, 21, of Normal, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Lucis M. Grogan, 21, of Yorkville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Adam Lee Johnson Durham, 22, of Farmer City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jesus Gonzalez, 37, of Bradley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nieves Selena Varela, 18, of Rankin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dalton R. Weber, 25, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Marilyn L. Tucker, 75, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael T. Martin, 19, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven P. Spaulding, 30, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ellyn M. Lee, 23, of Melvin, for disregarding a yield sign.
• Mark A. Jakob, 41, of Clifton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph H.L. McCormick, 23, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Samantha E. Kee, 27, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brittany C. Dorch, 21, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Joseph C. Reubart, 24, of Gardner, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• April L. Goodwin, 34, of Foosland, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Joshua D. Frechette, 21, of Chebanse, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jayson Lee Carter, 38, of Enfield, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Nelson Torres, 85, of Kempton, for driving without a license.
• Kent G. Markwell, no age listed, of Morehead, Ky., for disregarding a stop sign.
• John W. Bell, no age listed, of Gibson City, for expired registration.
• Austin D. Weaver, no age listed, of Sullivan, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Jason S. Locker, no age listed, of Pontiac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michelle M. Brennan, no age listed, of Melvin, for expired registration.
• Marcellus D. Ward, 38, of Urbana, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Timothy A. Burke, 49, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, a muffler violation and improper use of a turn signal.
• Charles E. Puckett, no age listed, of Normal, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
Small claims
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. David A. Kemplin of Piper City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Casey A. McCullough and Frank R. McCullough of Gibson City.
