Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

• Allison Kern, 33, of Kempton, for burglary and writing bad checks.



Misdemeanors

• Micheal L. Widmer, 51, of Loda, for two counts of aggravated assault on public property.

• Kelsey R. Bridgwater, 20, of Gibson City, for violating an order of protection.

• Ryan D. Deatley, 33, of Paxton, for theft (less than $500).

• Noreen McGraw, 69, of Mahomet, for two counts of writing bad checks.



DUI

• Jayson Lee Carter, 38, of Enfield, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Brittany Woloszyn, 21, of Ludlow, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Katrina L. Landram, 35, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• A 17-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Joseph D. Henrichs, 31, of Ludlow, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Hallie W. Lancaster, 18, of Chatsworth, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.

• Noah G. Mitchell, 21, of Normal, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Lucis M. Grogan, 21, of Yorkville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam Lee Johnson Durham, 22, of Farmer City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jesus Gonzalez, 37, of Bradley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nieves Selena Varela, 18, of Rankin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dalton R. Weber, 25, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Marilyn L. Tucker, 75, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael T. Martin, 19, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Steven P. Spaulding, 30, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ellyn M. Lee, 23, of Melvin, for disregarding a yield sign.

• Mark A. Jakob, 41, of Clifton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Joseph H.L. McCormick, 23, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Samantha E. Kee, 27, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brittany C. Dorch, 21, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Joseph C. Reubart, 24, of Gardner, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• April L. Goodwin, 34, of Foosland, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Joshua D. Frechette, 21, of Chebanse, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Jayson Lee Carter, 38, of Enfield, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Nelson Torres, 85, of Kempton, for driving without a license.

• Kent G. Markwell, no age listed, of Morehead, Ky., for disregarding a stop sign.

• John W. Bell, no age listed, of Gibson City, for expired registration.

• Austin D. Weaver, no age listed, of Sullivan, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Jason S. Locker, no age listed, of Pontiac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle M. Brennan, no age listed, of Melvin, for expired registration.

• Marcellus D. Ward, 38, of Urbana, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Timothy A. Burke, 49, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, a muffler violation and improper use of a turn signal.

• Charles E. Puckett, no age listed, of Normal, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.



Small claims

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. David A. Kemplin of Piper City.



Chancery/foreclosures

• JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Casey A. McCullough and Frank R. McCullough of Gibson City.