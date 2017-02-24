PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Justin D. Couch, 21, of Rantoul, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after his 2013 Hyundai Elantra struck an unoccupied, parked 2004 Honda Accord owned by Matthew Tatman of Paxton. The accident occurred outside of Tatman’s home at 444 W. Pells St. Police said Couch was not paying attention to the road when his vehicle struck the parked car. No injuries were reported.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the 300 block of East Patton Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred during the early-morning hours on Sunday. Police said someone entered a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked outside 333 E. Patton St. and owned by Toby Russell, 39, of Paxton. Reported stolen were an ignition key, a key fob, $10 worth of loose change and a Fender Telecaster guitar that was inside a black canvass case. The guitar was valued at $1,000. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Elona A. Roy, 79, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield following a two-vehicle accident at 6:41 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the intersection of Union and Franklin streets. The accident occurred when Roy was driving a 2012 GMC Yukon XL north on Union Street and failed to yield at the yield sign at Franklin Street. Roy’s vehicle struck an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Aaron D. Thamm, 27, of Paxton. Thamm was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City for treatment of injuries he sustained in the collision.

➜ Michael L. Widmer, 51, of Loda, was arrested twice in the past week on warrants. Widmer was first arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15, on a Ford County warrant charging him with aggravated assault. The warrant was issued in connection with an incident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Clara Peterson Elementary School, 580 E. Franklin St. in Paxton. On Feb. 7, Paxton police had responded to a domestic situation inside the school involving Widmer and Katherine Mahon, 62, of Paxton. After a report was completed on the incident and provided to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office, the warrant was issued for his arrest for the offense of aggravated assault. Widmer was then arrested at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Police said Widmer subsequently made threats on Facebook to police and the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services. Widmer was arrested again on Friday, Feb. 17, on a warrant for intimidation. That arrest occurred while Widmer was at the Ford County Courthouse.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the 100 block of South Winter Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. Police said someone broke in to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix that was parked outside 111 S. Winter St. and owned by Taylor Wells, 22, of Paxton. Police said someone broke the passenger-side window and reached into the vehicle, stealing several items, including a black and purple backpack, a red sweatshirt, various Magic cards, a “Pirates of the Caribbean” DVD set, a “Hobbit” DVD and various Wii games. The approximate value of the items stolen was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Ryan B. Deatley, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft after allegedly stealing two boxes of Mucinex DM — valued at $28.79 — from the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St., around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. While at the grocery store, employees allegedly witnessed Deatley placing items in his front pocket.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Joseph B. Brucker, 32, of 322 S. Church St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to signal on Sunday, Feb. 19.

➜ Danny K. Donovan, 53, of 217 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Feb. 18.

➜ Charles E. Puckett, 32, of Normal, for possession of a controlled substance and failure to wear a seat belt on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

➜ Timothy A. Burke, 49, of Hoopeston, for aggravated driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to signal, a loud muffler and a parole violation on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

➜ Sarah J. Yates, 28, of 102 E. 1st St., Melvin, for disorderly conduct on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

➜ Joshua D. Frechette, 21, of Chebanse, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

➜ Jason S. Locker, 22, of Pontiac, for speeding on Monday, Feb. 13.

➜ Austin D. Weaver, 23, of Sullivan, for disobeying a stop sign on Monday, Feb. 13.

FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Feb. 12-18:

➜ On Feb. 18, Samantha Fetters of Paxton struck a whitetail deer at 1375 E. Illinois 9.

➜ On Feb. 18, a vehicle driven by Mary Pilcher of Paxton struck a vehicle driven by Diane Edgington of Gibson City. The crash occurred at 500 N. 1300 East Road.

➜ On Feb. 18, a resident of Button Township in rural Clarence reported criminal damage to a vehicle.

➜ On Feb. 17, Michael Widmer of Loda was arrested outside the Ford County Courthouse on the order of the visiting presiding judge. He was taken to the Ford County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

➜ On Feb. 17, Adam Pederson of Monticello was arrested following a traffic stop at Illinois 115 and Illinois 9. Pederson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal lane usage.

➜ On Feb. 16, a sheriff’s deputy located a shed on fire in rural Roberts.

➜ On Feb. 16, a Piper City resident reported being battered in his home. The victim refused to name his attacker.

➜ On Feb. 15, Gibson City police officers and a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Gibson City fire department with a house fire at 197 N. Illinois 47.

➜ On Feb. 14, Angela Pierce of Rantoul was arrested on a Ford County warrant.

➜ On Feb. 13, a vehicle driven by Ellyn Lee of Melvin failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle driven by Isaiah Stanley of Melvin. The crash occurred at 800 East and 1100 North roads. Lee was issued a citation for the crash.

➜ On Feb. 13, a vehicle driven by a Paxton-area teenager left the road and rolled over at 080 N. 2000 East Road. The teen was issued a citation for the crash.

➜ On Feb. 13, a disturbance outside of Tom’s Tavern in Kempton was reported.

➜ On Feb. 13, the Mona Township road commissioner reported damage to a guard rail on a bridge at 1775 E. 3400 North Road. It had been struck by a vehicle which then left the scene.

➜ On Feb. 13, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with the recovery of a vehicle reported stolen in Champaign.

➜ On Feb. 13, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a roll-over accident at 600 N. Illinois 115.

➜ On Feb. 12, a Gibson City police officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy in checking an unlocked door at the home of an Elliott resident who was on vacation. No problem was found in the home.

➜ On Feb. 12, sheriff’s deputies searched the Tri-Point school in Piper City when an open door was found late at night. No problem in the school was found.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled two civil matters and issued 38 traffic citations.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Lawrence E. Otto, 61, of Gilman, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, Feb. 20. Otto was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for felony criminal damage to property.

➜ Adele R. Newman, 36, of Woodland, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 19, for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating compounds, improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol and was also ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis. The arrest occurred after sheriff’s deputies stopped Newman’s vehicle for swerving in the roadway in rural Gilman. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a strong odor of alcohol and cannabis coming from her person. Newman subsequently performed field-sobriety tests, which police allege she failed.

➜ Brandon M. Calvert, 26, of Bradley, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 19, on a Vermilion County warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

➜ Todd E. Brady, 47, of Bradley, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 18, on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for writing bad checks.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a deer in rural Watseka on Saturday, Feb. 18. The accident occurred when Daniel W. Walwer, 46, of Milford, was driving south on County Road 2000 East, near County Road 1630 North, and was unable to avoid striking a deer that had ran into the path of his vehicle. There was more than $1,500 in damage.