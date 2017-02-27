Crescent City 19-year-old killed in head-on collision

- Our Sites
RURAL WATSEKA — A Crescent City teen-ager died Friday in a head-on collision involving her car and semi-trailer.
District 21 Illinois State Police said in a news release that Allison Seggebruch, 19, was killed in the accident, which occurred about 12:02 p.m. Friday on Illinois 49 near County Road 2335 North in Iroquois County.
Police said Ms. Seggebruch was driving a 2009 Hyundai four-door car south on Illinois 49 as a 2007 Freightliner semi-trailer driven by Gregory Prentiss, 33, of Robins, Ill., was headed north.
Ms. Seggebruch merged into the northbound lane to pass another semi that was traveling south. As she was doing so, her car swerved to the left to avoid the Prentiss’ semi. The car then collided head-on with Prentiss’ semi.
Ms. Seggebruch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County deputy coroner.
Prentiss was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
