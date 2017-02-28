No injuries in accident involving GCMS school bus

GIBSON CITY — No one was injured when a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school bus carrying five children was struck Tuesday morning by a sport-utility vehicle about four miles north of Gibson City.

Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said in a news release that the accident occurred around 7:09 a.m. on Illinois 47, near Ford County Road 1050 North.

Responding were the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson City Police Department, Gibson Area Ambulance Service and Sullivant Township Fire Protection District.

“Upon arrival of first responders, it was determined that there were no injuries,” Doran said.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the crash, determined that the accident occurred as a 2005 Chevrolet Carryall driven by Anthony L. Kern, 19, of Woodridge, was headed north on Illinois 47, directly behind the northbound school bus, Doran said.

Kern tried to pass the school bus, Doran said, but did not allow enough space to safely complete the pass. Kern swerved into the school bus to avoid a head-on collision with a southbound vehicle, Doran said.

Kern’s vehicle then traveled into a roadside ditch next to the southbound lane as the school bus pulled over onto the northbound shoulder of the highway, Doran said.

The school bus was carrying five children, Doran said.

“Paramedics from the Gibson Area Ambulance Service evaluated all people involved in the crash and determined there were no injuries,” Doran said. “GCMS Superintendent (Jeremy) Darnell and staff members arrived on scene and removed the children from the scene.”

Kern was ticketed for the crash, Doran said.

Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene, Doran said.