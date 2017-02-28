Series of vehicle burglaries in Paxton lead to three arrests

Patrick M. Cahill II, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for 10 counts of burglary and one count of theft (over $500) in connection with a series of burglaries to motor vehicles in Paxton in mid-February. Bond was set at $30,000, meaning he must pay $3,000 to be released from the Ford County Jail.

PAXTON — Three Paxton residents were arrested last week in connection with a series of recent burglaries to motor vehicles on the city’s east side.

What has confused matters, however, is that Paxton police had received only three reports of burglaries to vehicles in the recent past — far fewer than the 10 to which one of the men admitted his involvement.

With that in mind, police are advising residents — in particular those living by the alleyway south of East Center Street in an area spanning from U.S. 45 to around Pells Park — to check their vehicles for anything missing. Anyone who suspects their vehicle was burgled recently is asked to make a formal complaint to Paxton police by contacting them at 217-379-4315.

Paxton’s east side was targeted by burglars in mid-February, with reports of vehicles entered and items stolen at three locations — 111 S. Winter St., 333 E. Patton St. and 353 E. Center St.

Police Capt. Coy Cornett said that on Feb. 20, police received text messages and photographs in reference to the burglaries, leading them to speak with Patrick M. Cahill II, 18, of Paxton.

Cahill subsequently confessed to his involvement in 10 burglaries to vehicles, Cornett said. All of those, Cahill told police, occurred on Sunday, Feb. 19 — the same day that the Center Street burglary occurred. Cahill also said the burglaries were all in the vicinity of the alleyway south of East Center Street, spanning from U.S. 45 to Pells Park, according to Cornett.

“We only had three burglaries reported, but he confessed to 10,” Cornett said.

Cahill was arrested for 10 counts of burglary and one count of theft (over $500). Bond was set at $30,000, meaning he must pay $3,000 to be released from the Ford County Jail.

Also confessing to multiple burglaries was a 17-year-old boy from Paxton, who was arrested for 11 counts of burglary, one count of theft (over $500) and one count of criminal damage to property.

Also arrested was Landon T. Harris, 22, of Paxton, for one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $20,000, meaning he must pay $2,000 to be released from jail.

No formal charges had been filed yet against any of the three suspects as of Tuesday morning in Ford County Circuit Court.

Both the 17-year-old and Harris’ criminal damage to property charges were related to the Winter Street burglary that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 15, during which someone broke the passenger-side window of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Taylor Wells, 22, of Paxton, and then reached into the vehicle, stealing several items, including a black and purple backpack, a red sweatshirt, various Magic cards, a “Pirates of the Caribbean” DVD set, a “Hobbit” DVD and various Wii games.

Cornett said police recovered items stolen in both the Winter Street burglary and Patton Street burglary, the latter of which occurred during the early-morning hours of Feb. 19.

In the Patton Street burglary, police said someone entered a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck owned by Toby Russell, 39, of Paxton. Reported stolen were an ignition key, a key fob, $10 worth of loose change and a Fender Telecaster guitar that was inside a black canvass case. The guitar was valued at $1,000.

“We recovered the electric guitar and a large amount of change,” Cornett said.

The other reported burglary — on East Center Street — occurred the same day as the one on Patton Street. Cornett said an unlocked 2007 Chrysler Sebring owned by Josh Didier, 40, of 353 E. Center St., was entered, and stolen were about $10 in change and the keys to the vehicle.

Anyone with further information about the crimes is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

