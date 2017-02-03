Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 2, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Timothy A. Burke, 49, of Hoopeston, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.



Misdemeanors

• Thomas J. Cripe, 61, of Salina, Kan., for criminal trespass to vehicles.

• Chirstopher A. Gharst, 41, of Loda, for resisting a peace officer.

• Sarah J. Yates, 28, of Melvin, for disorderly conduct.

• Theresa J. Donnelly, no age listed, of Paxton, for violating an order of protection.



DUI

• Adam J. Pederson, 35, of Monticello, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Joseph B.V. Brucker, 32, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Danny Kay Donovan Jr., 53, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Nicole L. Wenskunas, 26, of Urbana, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Christopher A. Gharst, 41, of Loda, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Keaton James Pellino, 22, of Westmont, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Tom E. Baumgartner, 56, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary C. Orr, 63, of Dewey, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dawn R. Hobart, 56, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicholas F. Herman, 57, of Bartlett, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cynthia L. Hagemaster, 56, of Peotone, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brian J. Walker, 43, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin D. Couch, 21, of Rantoul, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Valerie A. Zachgo, 50, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Maribel Rodriguez, 39, of Shorewood, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer L. Cioni, 44, of Wilmington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• James R. Wadycki, 34, of Plainfield, for failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Sara A. Pelaezi, 21, of Lombard, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mary Jo Pilcher, 53, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Raphael Ramos, 49, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Frida A. Palacios-Acevedo, 19, of Montgomery, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy J. Certa, 45, of Montgomery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cherrish A. Jany, 44, of Morris, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Courtney A. Normile, 35, of Elliott, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Coty J. Morris, 25, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy P. Donnahue, 18, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Contessa M. Wilson, 52, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Maureen E. Keigher, 45, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Josephine A. Laveck, 49, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Derryl S. Rosen, 50, of Deerfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• James R. Holland, 44, of McLeansboro, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Seth A. Souza, 44, of Yorkville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Deanera A. Lindley, 20, of Marseilles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin C. Jeffries, 26, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cassandra G. Hilleboe, 46, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• David L. Bauer, 58, of Hoopeston, for driving on the left when prohibited.

• Laura L. Rosen, 59, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christina J. Chavez, 36, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kraig J. Edelman, 37, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Abigail M. Kafer, 33, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam J. Pederson, 35, of Monticello, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Joseph B.V. Brucker, 32, of Gibson City, for improper use of a turn signal.

• Danny Kay Donovan Jr., 53, of Gibson City,

for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.

• Brandy M. Coffey, 25, of Loda, for improper passing on the left.

• Barbara Tinkasiimire-Beckless, 44, of Chicago, for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.

• Elona A. Roy, 74, of Paxton, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.

• Amanda L. Phares, 30, of Mahomet, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Justin A. Duval, 20, of Trevor, Wis., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin L. Bays, 32, of Marshall, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cole I. Dannehl, 29, of Cissna Park, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Nicole L. Wenskunas, 26, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage.

• John W. Goudy, 78, of Loda, for reckless driving.

• Kassidi Makaci Burton, no age listed, of Piper City, for an obstructed driver’s view.

• Christopher A. Gharst, 41, of Loda, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Carolyn R. Bayne, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• John M. Houston, 52, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Luke A. Kern, no age listed, of Woodridge, for improper passing on the left.

• Wolfgang C. Heisler, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.



Small claims

• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Sally Bemount of Paxton.

• Discover Bank vs. Robert A. Dover of Paxton.

• Misty Denoyer of Buckley and Robert Denoyer of Buckley vs. Larry Sutton of Buckley.

• Kafer Ag Services LLC vs. Martin Excavating of Rantoul and Harry Martin of Rantoul.

• Kafer Ag Services LLC vs. Justin Cargo of Rantoul.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Kathy Roberts of Gibson City.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Kathy Roberts of Gibson City.

Chancery/foreclosures

• PNC Bank National Association vs. Brian Gregory McClure.



Divorces

• Dana Rae Myers vs. Danny Lee Myers.

• Yvonne Karol Stevens vs. Billy J. Stevens.



Orders of protection

• Beth Nickelsen Hillerby vs. Sara White.