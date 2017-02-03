Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 2, 2017)

- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Timothy A. Burke, 49, of Hoopeston, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Thomas J. Cripe, 61, of Salina, Kan., for criminal trespass to vehicles.
• Chirstopher A. Gharst, 41, of Loda, for resisting a peace officer.
• Sarah J. Yates, 28, of Melvin, for disorderly conduct.
• Theresa J. Donnelly, no age listed, of Paxton, for violating an order of protection.
DUI
• Adam J. Pederson, 35, of Monticello, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Joseph B.V. Brucker, 32, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Danny Kay Donovan Jr., 53, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Nicole L. Wenskunas, 26, of Urbana, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Christopher A. Gharst, 41, of Loda, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Keaton James Pellino, 22, of Westmont, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Tom E. Baumgartner, 56, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gary C. Orr, 63, of Dewey, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dawn R. Hobart, 56, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicholas F. Herman, 57, of Bartlett, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cynthia L. Hagemaster, 56, of Peotone, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brian J. Walker, 43, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Justin D. Couch, 21, of Rantoul, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Valerie A. Zachgo, 50, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Maribel Rodriguez, 39, of Shorewood, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Jennifer L. Cioni, 44, of Wilmington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James R. Wadycki, 34, of Plainfield, for failure to carry/display license/permit.
• Sara A. Pelaezi, 21, of Lombard, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mary Jo Pilcher, 53, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Raphael Ramos, 49, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Frida A. Palacios-Acevedo, 19, of Montgomery, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Timothy J. Certa, 45, of Montgomery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cherrish A. Jany, 44, of Morris, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Courtney A. Normile, 35, of Elliott, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Coty J. Morris, 25, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Timothy P. Donnahue, 18, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Contessa M. Wilson, 52, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Maureen E. Keigher, 45, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Josephine A. Laveck, 49, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Derryl S. Rosen, 50, of Deerfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James R. Holland, 44, of McLeansboro, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Seth A. Souza, 44, of Yorkville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Deanera A. Lindley, 20, of Marseilles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Justin C. Jeffries, 26, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cassandra G. Hilleboe, 46, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• David L. Bauer, 58, of Hoopeston, for driving on the left when prohibited.
• Laura L. Rosen, 59, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christina J. Chavez, 36, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kraig J. Edelman, 37, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Abigail M. Kafer, 33, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Adam J. Pederson, 35, of Monticello, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Joseph B.V. Brucker, 32, of Gibson City, for improper use of a turn signal.
• Danny Kay Donovan Jr., 53, of Gibson City,
for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.
• Brandy M. Coffey, 25, of Loda, for improper passing on the left.
• Barbara Tinkasiimire-Beckless, 44, of Chicago, for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.
• Elona A. Roy, 74, of Paxton, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
• Amanda L. Phares, 30, of Mahomet, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Justin A. Duval, 20, of Trevor, Wis., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kevin L. Bays, 32, of Marshall, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cole I. Dannehl, 29, of Cissna Park, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Nicole L. Wenskunas, 26, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage.
• John W. Goudy, 78, of Loda, for reckless driving.
• Kassidi Makaci Burton, no age listed, of Piper City, for an obstructed driver’s view.
• Christopher A. Gharst, 41, of Loda, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Carolyn R. Bayne, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• John M. Houston, 52, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Luke A. Kern, no age listed, of Woodridge, for improper passing on the left.
• Wolfgang C. Heisler, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
Small claims
• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Sally Bemount of Paxton.
• Discover Bank vs. Robert A. Dover of Paxton.
• Misty Denoyer of Buckley and Robert Denoyer of Buckley vs. Larry Sutton of Buckley.
• Kafer Ag Services LLC vs. Martin Excavating of Rantoul and Harry Martin of Rantoul.
• Kafer Ag Services LLC vs. Justin Cargo of Rantoul.
• Synchrony Bank vs. Kathy Roberts of Gibson City.
• Synchrony Bank vs. Kathy Roberts of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• PNC Bank National Association vs. Brian Gregory McClure.
Divorces
• Dana Rae Myers vs. Danny Lee Myers.
• Yvonne Karol Stevens vs. Billy J. Stevens.
Orders of protection
• Beth Nickelsen Hillerby vs. Sara White.
