Police Blotter (March 2, 2017)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael K. Brown, 20, of Paxton, was arrested Monday, Feb. 27, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a violation of probation. The arrest occurred after Paxton police were contacted by Clifton police at 9:46 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, regarding allegations that Brown was allowing a 15-year-old runaway girl from Clifton to stay with him. The girl went missing Friday, Feb. 24.

➜ Christopher A. Gharst, 41, of Loda, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest and was ticketed for improper lane usage on Friday, Feb. 24. The arrest occurred after Paxton police responded to a report around 10:17 p.m. that a vehicle had struck a stop sign at the intersection of Walnut and American streets on the city’s north side, and the vehicle then skidded across the road and landed on top of two boulders sitting in a yard at 800 N. American St. When police arrived, the driver had already left the accident scene. Police soon found Gharst, and a foot pursuit ensued. Gharst was apprehended and taken to the Ford County Jail. A Breathalyzer revealed that Gharst’s blood-alcohol content was 0.208 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ James J. Mack, 46, of Morris, for speeding on Sunday, Feb. 26.

➜ Brooks D. Wadsworth, 23, of Georgetown, for speeding on Saturday, Feb. 25.

➜ Heidi S. Snyder, 40, of Urbana, for an in-state warrant on Saturday, Feb. 25.

➜ Gustave L. Nganianga, 24, of Champaign, for speeding on Friday, Feb. 24.

➜ Dossantos E. Elgrave, 24, of Champaign, for failure to wear a seat belt on Friday, Feb. 24.

➜ Nicole L. Wenskunas, 26, of Champaign, for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage on Thursday, Feb. 23.

➜ Manish J. Patel, 21, of Schaumburg, for speeding on Thursday, Feb. 23.

➜ Michael J. Hendershott, 38, of 625 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Thursday, Feb. 23.

➜ Saumel A. Patel, 23, of Urbana, for disobeying a stop sign on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

➜ A juvenile, for speeding on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

➜ Mark E. Day, 42, of Urbana, for speeding on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

➜ Shaylee M. Clow, 18, of LeRoy, for speeding on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

➜ Julie A. Reynolds, 52, of 1035 Roselawn Drive, Paxton, for an expired registration sticker on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

➜ Deandre D. Britten, 18, of Fairborn, Ohio, for obstructing a police officer on Monday, Feb. 20.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Feb. 19-25:

➜ On Feb. 25, a commercial burglary alarm activation was received from a Melvin business.

➜ On Feb. 25, two juvenile runaways were apprehended in Kempton.

➜ On Feb. 25, a juvenile male who was wanted in Will County was found in Kempton.

➜ On Feb. 24, a report of an injured coyote was received. A sheriff’s deputy checked for the animal, but it had already left the area.

➜ On Feb. 24, a school bus “stop arm” violation was reported on Illinois 9 east of Paxton.

➜ On Feb. 24, Penny Canavan of Gibson City struck a whitetail deer with her vehicle at 1425 E. Illinois 9, west of Paxton.

➜ On Feb. 22, a deputy assisted the Paxton Police Department with a report of a break-in.

➜ On Feb. 21, a disturbance was reported in Sibley.

➜ On Feb. 21, a sheriff’s deputy investigated a report of truancy in Roberts. The report was discovered to be unfounded.

➜ On Feb. 21, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a 911 hang-up call from a Piper City residence. The cause of the call was a child playing with the phone.

➜ On Feb. 20, Michelle Rogers of Ludlow was arrested at the Triangle Trailer Park in Ludlow for a Ford County warrant.

➜ On Feb. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with a suicidal male in Gibson City.

➜ On Feb. 19, Curtis Trout of rural Piper City was arrested at his home for a warrant issued in Williamson County.

➜ On Feb. 19, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a parent/daughter disagreement in Roberts.

➜ On Feb. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer and members of the Paxton Fire Department and Paxton Emergency Response Service with the search for a missing, suicidal teenager from Paxton.

➜ On Feb. 18, tobacco sales compliance checks were conducted in Gibson City, Sibley, Melvin, Roberts and Piper City. All businesses checked correctly checked the identification of the underage buyer and failed to sell cigarettes to him.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 22 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ David J. Potter, 21, of Kempton, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 26, on a Saline County warrant for driving with a suspended license.

➜ Eric S. Deaton, 35, of Milford, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 26, on an Iroquois County warrant for felony failure to return from a furlough.

➜ Luke A. Storm, 36, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, Feb. 25. Storm was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

➜ Jordan Langston, 20, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, Feb. 25. Langston was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a writ of body attachment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Loda woman struck a deer with her vehicle in rural Loda on Friday, Feb. 24. The accident occurred when Amanda D. Dippel, 37, of Loda, was driving east on County Road 200 North, near County Road 110 East, and a deer ran into the path of her vehicle. She was unable to avoid striking the animal. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to her vehicle.



STATE POLICE

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 581 traffic citations and 615 written warnings in January 2017, including eight for driving under the influence and 31 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 14 criminal arrests made. Troopers also assisted 230 motorists, conducted 67 motor carrier inspections and investigated 53 traffic crashes, including one fatal traffic accident that resulted in one fatality. According to the National Safety Council, the major contributing factors to motor-vehicle deaths in the U.S. are lack of occupant protection, alcohol, speeding, young drivers, distractions and large trucks. In an effort to reduce fatalities, state police use enforcement activities and educational programs to fight these major contributing factors.