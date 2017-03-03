Iroquois County grand jury indicts 11 for felony crimes

WATSEKA — An Iroquois County grand jury indicted the following 11 people for felony crimes on March 1, according to a news release from Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine’s office:

➜ Janifa Neiman, 26, of Crescent City, for obstructing justice. Neiman allegedly ingested an unknown quantity of suspected cocaine following a traffic stop by Illinois State Police on Feb. 9 in rural Iroquois County.

➜ Daniel Neiman, 29, of Crescent City, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. During a traffic stop in rural Iroquois County on Feb. 9, Neiman was allegedly found to be in possession of a stun gun, which is illegal to possess when previously convicted of a felony. Neiman has a prior felony conviction for possession of narcotics.

➜ Scott Suga, 58, and Samuel Martin, 60, both of Chicago, for unlawful transportation of cigarettes. During a traffic stop on Interstate 57 on Feb. 21, state police found the two men were allegedly transporting 73 cartons of cigarettes to sell in Illinois. The cigarettes were bought in Missouri.

➜ Christian Walder, 18, of Cissna Park, for burglary, escape from a penal institution and criminal damage to state-supported property. Walder allegedly burglarized a Cissna Park school and Garfield’s Bar in December 2016, then escaped from the Iroquois County Jail on Feb. 8. Walder also allegedly committed criminal damage to property when on Feb. 13 his jail cell cinder blocks were damaged, requiring $500 in repairs.

➜ Steven Thomas, 46, of Milford, for burglary and criminal damage to property (over $50,000). Thomas allegedly entered a Watseka resident’s garage and damaged several vehicles and other interior improvements of the garage on Feb. 4.

➜ Stephanie Lowhorn, 42, of Watseka, for driving under the influence of alcohol — her third DUI charge — and driving with a driver’s license that was revoked for a prior DUI conviction. Lowhorn was arrested by Watseka police on Feb. 13 while driving in Watseka.

➜ John Kincade, 51, of Watseka, for felony theft. Kincade allegedly stole a John Deere starter engine from an Iroquois County farmer on Feb. 1.

➜ Tevaughn Brownlee, 32, of Savoy, for armed robbery. Brownlee allegedly committed an armed robbery on Dec. 28 at the McDonald’s restaurant in Gilman. Charges are pending against two co-defendants currently being held at the Champaign County Jail.

➜ Cortney McKinney, 22, of Watseka, for several methamphetamine production charges, including child endangerment. McKinney was arrested by Watseka police on Feb. 26 for allegedly producing meth at her residence while her children were present.

➜ Veronica Davis, 33, of Watseka, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Davis was arrested for having meth in her purse during a traffic stop by Watseka police.