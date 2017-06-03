Paxton Police Blotter (March 6, 2017)

- Our Sites
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Kyle T. Messer, 29, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery after police responded to a call from his girlfriend, Shannon M. McCluny, 25, of Paxton, alleging that he had shoved her to the ground and was sitting on top of her. The arrest occurred around 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 324 E. Orleans St. in Paxton. McCluny declined medical treatment.
