Paxton Police Blotter (March 20, 2017)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Gary D. Kingery, 49, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 1:13 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Center Street in Paxton. Police pulled over Kingery’s vehicle for improper lane usage, and during the subsequent traffic stop, an officer immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Kingery. The officer also saw an open beer container in plain view within the vehicle. Kingery was then asked to exit the vehicle and submit to field-sobriety testing, which he subsequently failed, according to police. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Kingery allegedly refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test. The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Kingery was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Tonya L. Strong, 45, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with no insurance on Saturday, March 18, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Market and Franklin streets in Paxton. The accident occurred around 12:55 p.m. in front of Family Secrets Baking Co., when Strong’s northbound 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser struck the rear of a northbound 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Scott W. Reynolds, 23, of Urbana.

➜ Brian A. Reed, 30, of Hendersonville, Tenn., was issued a citation for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis on Monday, March 13. The arrest occurred around 12:55 p.m., after police received a report of a man allegedly using drugs while sitting in a green Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the Ford County Courthouse. Upon arrival, police found Reed in a 1997 Nissan pickup truck and noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from Reed and the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of fewer than 2.5 grams of cannabis. Reed was ticketed and then released at the scene.

➜ Darius M. Erving, 26, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 4:13 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Baltimore Drive near Paxton’s west edge. Erving’s 2005 Saturn Vue was pulled over for improper lane usage. During the traffic stop, Erving told police that his license was suspended. Upon checking the status of Erving’s license, police found that Erving’s license was actually revoked. Erving’s vehicle was seized under city ordinance.