Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 22, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Ryan D. DeAtley, 33, no address listed, for aggravated arson.



Misdemeanors

• Frank A. Zamiar, 48, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.

• Alex J. Gutierrez Jr., 22, of Burbank, for disorderly conduct.

• Tricia A. King, 38, of Paxton, for criminal damage to property (less than $300).



DUI

• Gary D. Kingery, 49, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Nicholas Scott Landeck, 29, of Herscher, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Jacob Daniel Earl, 19, of Tuscola, for use of an unsafe tire, having an obstructed driver’s view, failure to give notice of an accident involving property damage, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Jessica R. Shumate, 21, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Coco Tembobizenga, 44, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeremiah J. Denoyer, 29, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Madyson A. Sherman, 21, of Morris, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Corinne N. Dilorenzo, 35, of Thawville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michael E. Jones, 28, of Gibson City, for failure to display registration plate attachment.

• Joyce R. Surratt, 48, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Lee M. Jordan, 29, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Carly R. Teeling, 19, of Yorkville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Helen F. Greer, 78, of Kempton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Cooper M. Nuckols, 18, of Paxton, for failure to yield while exiting a private drive.

• Darius M. Erving, 26, of Rantoul, for improper traffic lane usage and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Tonya L. Strong, 45, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Thomas J. Secretis, 52, of Champaign, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Donna M. Kinkade, 54, of Piper City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Arwin Prakash Reprakash, 31, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ryan S. Landstrom, 34, of Normal, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kayla J. Gustafson, 21, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kimberly S. Ehresman, 33, of Peoria Heights, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary D. Kingery, 49, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Jessica Lechua, 30, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tricia A. King, 38, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.



Ordinance violations

• Carol L. Durham, 46, of Gibson City, for allowing a dog to run at large.



Small claims

• Cach LLC vs. Elizabeth Montenegro of Paxton.

• Bank of America vs. Catherine Hunter of Roberts.

• Atlantic Credit & Financial Special vs. Debra Lockhart of Gibson City.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Timmothy Bleich of Melvin.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Jason Berger of Gibson City.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Thomas Johnson of Melvin.



Divorces

• Julie Irvin vs. Shannon Irvin.

• Ricky A. Weaver vs. Cheryl A. Weaver.