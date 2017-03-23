Police Blotter (March 23, 2017)

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Gary D. Kingery, 49, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 1:13 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Center Street in Paxton. Police pulled over Kingery’s vehicle for improper lane usage, and during the subsequent traffic stop, an officer immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Kingery. The officer also saw an open beer container in plain view within the vehicle. Kingery was then asked to exit the vehicle and submit to field-sobriety testing, which he subsequently failed, according to police. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Kingery allegedly refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test. The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Kingery was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Tonya L. Strong, 45, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with no insurance on Saturday, March 18, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Market and Franklin streets in Paxton. The accident occurred around 12:55 p.m. in front of Family Secrets Baking Co., when Strong’s northbound 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser struck the rear of a northbound 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Scott W. Reynolds, 23, of Urbana.

➜ Brian A. Reed, 30, of Hendersonville, Tenn., was issued a citation for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis on Monday, March 13. The arrest occurred around 12:55 p.m., after police received a report of a man allegedly using drugs while sitting in a green Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the Ford County Courthouse. Upon arrival, police found Reed in a 1997 Nissan pickup truck and noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from Reed and the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of fewer than 2.5 grams of cannabis. Reed was ticketed and then released at the scene.

➜ Darius M. Erving, 26, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 4:13 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Baltimore Drive near Paxton’s west edge. Erving’s 2005 Saturn Vue was pulled over for improper lane usage. During the traffic stop, Erving told police that his license was suspended. Upon checking the status of Erving’s license, police found that Erving’s license was actually revoked. Erving’s vehicle was seized under city ordinance.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Nicholas J. Dearman, 18, of 526 E. 9th St., Apt. 2, Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt on Wednesday, March 15.

➜ Carol C. Durham, 46, of 703 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, for permitting a dog to run at large on Wednesday, March 15.

➜ Rachel L. George, 34, of Coal City, for speeding on Wednesday, March 15.

➜ Osvaldo Sanchez, 20, of Des Plaines, for speeding on Tuesday, March 14.

➜ Michael F. Hoke, 21, of River Forest, for speeding on Tuesday, March 14.

➜ Maureen V. Stork, 53, of Forrest, for speeding on Monday, March 13.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of March 12-18:

➜ On March 17, Nicholas Landeck of Herscher was issued a civil citation for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 1500 N. Illinois 115 in Roberts.

➜ On March 17, there was an unconfirmed report of shots being fired in Piper City.

➜ On March 17, Thomas Plackett of Paxton struck a whitetail deer with his vehicle at 1480 E. Illinois 9, west of Paxton.

➜ On March 15, a vehicle driven by Helen Greer of rural Kempton collided with a vehicle driven by Sunshine Piper of Kempton. The accident occurred near Kempton at 3700 N. Illinois 115.

➜ On March 14, an unfounded complaint of a domestic argument in rural Cropsey was received.

➜ On March 13, a sheriff’s deputy towed an abandoned vehicle that had been left in the road at 2125 E. County Road 200 North, near Paxton.

➜ On March 12, Juana Ramirez of Buckley was involved in a one-vehicle accident in which the vehicle she was driving came to a rest on its side. The crash occurred at 550 N. U.S. 45, near Paxton.

➜ On March 12, Jacob Earl of Tuscola was involved in a one-vehicle accident at 2050 N. Illinois 115, in Brenton Township south of Piper City. His car left the road, jumped a creek and impacted a ditch bank. Earl then left the scene with the help of his parents. He was later located and issued multiple citations.

➜ On March 12, a sheriff’s deputy assisted with a barn fire at 1553 E. Illinois 116.

➜ On March 12, a Drummer Township farmer made a complaint of a trespasser on his property.

➜ On March 12, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a domestic argument in Piper City.

➜ On March 12, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with an arrest he was making for criminal damage to property.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies issued 12 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Matthew C. Krutsinger, 39, of Bradley, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, March 21. Krutsinger was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia.

➜ David J. Rehmer, 43, of Momence, was arrested for criminal damage to property (less than $500) after sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance on Main Street in Beaverville on Monday, March 20.

➜ Hector Nieves, 22, of Chicago, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended license on Monday, March 20.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Herscher man struck a deer with his vehicle in rural Chebanse on Sunday, March 19. The accident occurred when Chad W. Coyne, 45, of Herscher, was driving east on County Road 3400 North, near County Road 700 East, and a deer ran into the vehicle’s path. Coyne was unable to avoid striking the deer, causing more than $1,500 in damage to his vehicle.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident north of Buckley on Friday, March 17. The accident occurred when Maria G. Tapia, 29, of Thawville, was driving west on County Road 1200 North, just east of U.S. 45, and she swerved to miss a deer that had entered the roadway, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree. Tapia’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Brian R. Blake, 45, of Springfield, Ind., was transported from the Monroe County Jail in Indiana to the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka on Friday, March 17. Blake was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for aiding and abetting in the possession/sale of a stolen vehicle.

➜ Jacob P. Johnson, 33, of Cissna Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for violation of an order of protection on Wednesday, March 15.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Milford on Tuesday, March 14. The accident occurred when Verna K. Roth, 54, of Milford, was driving north on County Road 2500 East and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway onto County Road 820 North. Her vehicle left the road and struck a ditch embankment on the north side of the intersection.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident in rural Chebanse on Tuesday, March 14. The accident occurred when Ronald L. Emme, 61, of Chebanse, was driving south on County Road 700 East, near County Road 3350 North. Emme told police he fell asleep while driving, and his vehicle entered the west ditch and struck a ditch embankment, causing more than $1,500 in damage to his vehicle.



ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of news:

➜ A search of a vehicle that state police pulled over on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County on March 14 led to the seizure of 21.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and the arrest of two Decatur men for possession of a controlled substance. Police said in a news release that Austin S. Gaither, 19, and Drayton C.W. Adams, 20, were arrested during the traffic stop, which occurred at 6:07 p.m. at milepost 292, near Ashkum. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a vehicle being driven by Gaither speeding on the interstate. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the drugs. Gaither and Adams were arrested and taken to the Iroquois County Jail, and both were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 533 traffic citations and 405 written warnings in February 2017, including 17 for driving under the influence and 42 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 36 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 147 motorists, conducted 80 motor carrier inspections and investigated 62 traffic crashes, including one fatal traffic accident that resulted in one fatality. According to the National Safety Council, the major contributing factors to motor-vehicle deaths in the U.S. are lack of occupant protection, alcohol, speeding, young drivers, distractions and large trucks. In an effort to reduce fatalities, state police use enforcement activities and educational programs to fight these major contributing factors.