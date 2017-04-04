City trying again to have police chief's complaint dismissed from court

PAXTON — The city of Paxton is trying for a second time to have a judge dismiss Police Chief Bob Bane’s small-claims complaint against the city, its mayor and its comptroller/treasurer.

Through their attorney — Rana Meents from the Danville-based law firm of Dukes, Ryan, Freed & Meents Ltd. — the city, Mayor Bill Ingold and Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess recently filed a second motion for dismissal of the case in Ford County Circuit Court.

The motion was filed after Judge Mark Fellheimer entered an order rejecting most of the arguments contained in Meents’ first motion for dismissal.

In the first motion, Meents argued that Bane — who claims the city owes him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015 — is barred from receiving any of those funds because of a one-year statute of limitations that applies to complaints brought against municipalities. Meents said that under state law, Bane’s complaint can seek wages dating back only to Oct. 20, 2015, since his complaint was filed Oct. 20, 2016.

Furthermore, Meents argued that Bane’s complaint should be dismissed because his claim for overtime pay had previously been investigated by the Illinois Department of Labor and a determination had already been reached as to the amount owed. Meents said the Department of Labor determined Bane was owed $974 in wages for the time period of Oct. 12, 2012, through July 31, 2015. The agency sent a determination letter to Bane on Aug. 26, 2016, and later issued him a check for $974 on Sept. 16, 2016 — about a month before he filed his complaint in court.

Lastly, Meents argued that the complaint should be dismissed because the city is now compensating Bane with a salary that is greater than what he would have made as an hourly employee receiving the overtime he claims he is owed. On Aug. 10, 2015, Bane’s position became salaried at $62,000 per year, up from the $53,111 he was making as an hourly employee. Bane also receives a city-issued cell phone and a $400 equipment allowance as part of his salary. Bane, meanwhile, is no longer eligible to receive overtime pay, which he has said typically totals about $8,000 to $10,000 a year.

In a Jan. 26 written order, Fellheimer rejected the statute of limitations defense, noting that the applicable state law is “limited to tort claims because of reference to ‘injury’ and its placement in the Tort Immunity Act.” Fellheimer said “the law is clear that (it) does not apply to contract actions.”

Fellheimer also rejected the second argument related to the Illinois Department of Labor’s previous decision on the matter. He cited an appellate court case in which it was found that “the Department of Labor has no binding adjudicatory power and can only investigate wage claims and ‘attempt equitably to adjust controversies between employees and employers.’” Fellheimer noted that “actual liability, if contested, must be determined by the trial court.”

Meanwhile, Fellheimer did grant the motion to dismiss on the basis of the third line of defense, but only partially. Fellheimer agreed that Bane could be ineligible to receive overtime pay for work he performed prior to Aug. 10, 2015, but agreed that he could be eligible for overtime pay accrued after that date.

Meents later filed a second motion for dismissal, claiming that Bane’s complaint is subject to a three-year statute of limitations, meaning his “claim for wages prior to Oct. 25, 2013, (is) barred as being untimely.”

Alternatively, if Fellheimer finds the three-year statute of limitations argument is inapplicable, Meents argued that he should also consider a different state law that sets a five-year statute of limitations applying to oral contracts. Under that law, Meents said, Bane’s claim for wages prior to Oct. 25, 2011, would be barred as being untimely.

Fellheimer heard oral arguments regarding the second motion for dismissal during a March 8 pretrial hearing. Fellheimer, however, was not ready to make a ruling at that time, opting instead to take the matter under advisement.

On March 14, after reviewing the second motion for dismissal, Fellheimer determined that he had “insufficient facts upon which to make a ruling,” other than the fact that Bane had conceded at the March 8 hearing that the wages he says he is owed are based on an oral contract.

Fellheimer set another court date for 9:15 a.m. April 26, at which time he plans to make a ruling.