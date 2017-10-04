Paxton Police Blotter (April 10, 2017)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Police are investigating a Paxton woman’s complaint that she had her purse snatched from her as she was outside the apartment building at 202 1/2 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Nancy B. Snyder, 51, told police that the incident happened as she was exiting the front entrance to the apartment building. She said that a male wearing black pants, a black hoodie sweatshirt and white tennis shoes approached her and grabbed her purse from her before fleeing on foot north on Market Street. The purse contained a $100 money order, her identification, her Social Security card and two bottles of prescription medication. The alleged robber did not display a weapon. No further description of the alleged robber was available. Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Jial T. Alexander, 19, of Bloomington, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the intersection of Pells and Washington streets. Police pulled over Alexander for improper display of registration, and a subsequent check of his driver’s license status revealed that his license was not valid. The vehicle that Alexander was driving — a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Michael R. Shilts, 41 ,of Paxton, was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place on Sunday, April 9, at his home at 313 E. Larson St. The arrest was made in connection with an incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Paxton Public House, 130 S. Market St. Shilts allegedly was involved in a physical altercation at the downtown Paxton bar. Shilts allegedly battered another bar patron, Jody Knox of Paxton, who sustained bruises and scratches but did not require hospitalization.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Paxton man backed his vehicle into another one on Saturday, April 8. The accident occurred when Christopher R. Leonard, 35, of Paxton, backed a 2009 Honda Pilot out of a driveway near the intersection of Patton and Washington streets around 1:18 p.m. Leonard’s vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked across the street — a 1999 Mercury Sable owned by Alice Jones of Gibson City — causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Beulah F. Reynolds, 50, of Paxton, was ticketed for unsafe backing on a roadway on Friday, April 7, after her vehicle struck another one as both were backing out of driveways around 7:48 a.m. near the intersection of Pells and Vermilion streets. The accident occurred when Reynolds was backing a 2011 Buick Enclave from her driveway at 314 E. Pells St. and struck a 2009 Pontiac Vibe that was being backed out of a driveway at the same time across the street at 309 E. Pells St. by Cora E. Geiken, 18, of Paxton. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ Criminal trespass to a vehicle was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the 300 block of West Center Street. Nancy Hays reported that someone had entered her Pontiac Vibe as it was parked, unlocked, at her home at 323 W. Center St. sometime overnight. It appears someone had went through her belongings and had scattered them around, but nothing was missing.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 6:42 a.m. Friday, April 7, in the 300 block of East Pells Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. Alicia Kidd reported that someone had entered her 2005 Dodge Durango as it was parked at her home at 320 E. Pells St. The vehicle had been left unlocked. It appears someone entered the vehicle’s glovebox and rummaged through the vehicle, but the only item found missing was an apron that Kidd used for her work, which had $5 in it.