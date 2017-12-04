Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 12, 2017)

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Robert L. Knerr, 32, of Gibson City, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Misdemeanors
• Gavin W. Main, 18, of Gibson City, for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI
• Vickie J. Newman, 58, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Timothy J. Phillips, 67, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Douglas W. Schmidt, 51, of Thawville, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Kody L. Hiles, 19, of Ludlow, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dawn M. Stiegman, 57, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Vickie J. Newman, 58, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to give notice of an accident.
• A 16-year-old male from Dwight, for a graduated driver’s license violation (more than one passenger under age 20) and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.
• Donald W. Branz Jr., 18, of Dwight, for a graduated driver’s license violation (more than one passenger under age 20) and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.
• Mary L. Garrity, 36, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sherri L. Heckenast, 42, of Frankfort, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• April L. Jones, 29, of Watseka, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Justine L. McCormick, 49, of Serena, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dennis L. Cordes, 72, of Maroa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph E. Chinwah, 22, of Orland Park, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Nicholas R. Thrower, 29, of Hoopeston, for improper passing on the left.
• Devale S. Harris, 22, of Rantoul, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Edward M. Hilgendorf, 64, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Beulah F. Reynolds, 50, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Brandon M. Martino, 26, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sergiu Luca, no age listed, of Burr Ridge, for failure to carry/display a license/permit.
• Tyler J. Roesch, no age listed, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Hali M. Carpenter, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Carine C. Bernal, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dillon S. McDuffie, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Keith M. Hertz, 42, of Fairbury, for driving without a driver’s license.
• Danielle W. Brucker, no age listed, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Eric A. Wessel, 34, of Cabery, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
• Jial T. Alexander, 19, of Bloomington, for driving without a driver’s license.
• Christopher R. Leonard, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• John A. Vallone, 59, of Bourbonnais, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Antoinette Bassett, no age listed, of Cabery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Timothy J. Phillips, 67, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Suzanne M. Slagel vs. Emily E. Tucker of Gibson City.
• Busey Bank vs. Carolyn L. Schoenhofen of Gibson City and “unknown owners and non-record.”
Divorces
• Jessica L. Moline vs. Shane M. Moline.
• Theresa Johnson vs. Gary Johnson.
• Robert Jones vs. Stacey Jones.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.