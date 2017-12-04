Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 12, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:

Felonies

• Robert L. Knerr, 32, of Gibson City, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.



Misdemeanors

• Gavin W. Main, 18, of Gibson City, for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



DUI

• Vickie J. Newman, 58, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Timothy J. Phillips, 67, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Traffic tickets

• Douglas W. Schmidt, 51, of Thawville, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Kody L. Hiles, 19, of Ludlow, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dawn M. Stiegman, 57, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Vickie J. Newman, 58, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to give notice of an accident.

• A 16-year-old male from Dwight, for a graduated driver’s license violation (more than one passenger under age 20) and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.

• Donald W. Branz Jr., 18, of Dwight, for a graduated driver’s license violation (more than one passenger under age 20) and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.

• Mary L. Garrity, 36, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sherri L. Heckenast, 42, of Frankfort, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• April L. Jones, 29, of Watseka, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Justine L. McCormick, 49, of Serena, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dennis L. Cordes, 72, of Maroa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joseph E. Chinwah, 22, of Orland Park, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Nicholas R. Thrower, 29, of Hoopeston, for improper passing on the left.

• Devale S. Harris, 22, of Rantoul, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Edward M. Hilgendorf, 64, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Beulah F. Reynolds, 50, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Brandon M. Martino, 26, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sergiu Luca, no age listed, of Burr Ridge, for failure to carry/display a license/permit.

• Tyler J. Roesch, no age listed, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hali M. Carpenter, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Carine C. Bernal, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dillon S. McDuffie, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Keith M. Hertz, 42, of Fairbury, for driving without a driver’s license.

• Danielle W. Brucker, no age listed, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric A. Wessel, 34, of Cabery, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.

• Jial T. Alexander, 19, of Bloomington, for driving without a driver’s license.

• Christopher R. Leonard, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• John A. Vallone, 59, of Bourbonnais, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Antoinette Bassett, no age listed, of Cabery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy J. Phillips, 67, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Suzanne M. Slagel vs. Emily E. Tucker of Gibson City.

• Busey Bank vs. Carolyn L. Schoenhofen of Gibson City and “unknown owners and non-record.”



Divorces

• Jessica L. Moline vs. Shane M. Moline.

• Theresa Johnson vs. Gary Johnson.

• Robert Jones vs. Stacey Jones.