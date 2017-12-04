Pair of I-57 accidents occur within 5 minutes of each other

PAXTON — An accident involving a motorcycle and car led to a second accident involving three other vehicles on Interstate 57 near Paxton on Saturday morning.

The first accident occurred around 10:42 a.m. at mile post 261, according to District 21 Illinois State Police.

It happened when a red 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle being driven by Ryan A. Gronke, 47, of Huntley, was traveling south in a construction zone directly behind a southbound gray 2014 Lexus driven by Mary K. Ramsey, 57, of Clarendon Hills, police said.

As traffic became congested, Ramsey tried to slow down, but the motorcycle continued forward, striking the car, police said. The motorcycle then left the roadway and overturned.

Gronke was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the accident, police said.

Gronke was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

About five minutes after the first accident, a three-vehicle crash occurred in the same area of the interstate, police said.

The second accident, which occurred near mile post 262, involved three southbound vehicles: a silver 2001 Mercury Sable driven by Terrance Coley Jr., 19, of Chicago; a black 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Byron Esponoza, 37, of Chicago; and a black 2013 BMW X5 driven by Jill Wright, 56, of Naperville.

Police said the Mercury failed to reduce speed in the construction zone and collided with the rear of the Toyota, which was stopped in traffic.

The collision caused the Toyota to be pushed into the rear of the BMW, which was stopped directly in front of the Mercury.

The driver of the Mercury was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.