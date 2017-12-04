Police Blotter (April 12, 2017)

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Police are investigating a Paxton woman’s complaint that she had her purse snatched from her as she was outside the apartment building at 202 1/2 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Nancy B. Snyder, 51, told police that the incident happened as she was exiting the front entrance to the apartment building. She said that a male wearing black pants, a black hoodie sweatshirt and white tennis shoes approached her and grabbed her purse from her before fleeing on foot north on Market Street. The purse contained a $100 money order, her identification, her Social Security card and two bottles of prescription medication. The alleged robber did not display a weapon. No further description of the alleged robber was available. Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Jial T. Alexander, 19, of Bloomington, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the intersection of Pells and Washington streets. Police pulled over Alexander for improper display of registration, and a subsequent check of his driver’s license status revealed that his license was not valid. The vehicle that Alexander was driving — a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Michael R. Shilts, 41 ,of Paxton, was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place on Sunday, April 9, at his home at 313 E. Larson St. The arrest was made in connection with an incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Paxton Public House, 130 S. Market St. Shilts allegedly was involved in a physical altercation at the downtown Paxton bar. Shilts allegedly battered another bar patron, Jody Knox of Paxton, who sustained bruises and scratches but did not require hospitalization.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Paxton man backed his vehicle into another one on Saturday, April 8. The accident occurred when Christopher R. Leonard, 35, of Paxton, backed a 2009 Honda Pilot out of a driveway near the intersection of Patton and Washington streets around 1:18 p.m. Leonard’s vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked across the street — a 1999 Mercury Sable owned by Alice Jones of Gibson City — causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Beulah F. Reynolds, 50, of Paxton, was ticketed for unsafe backing on a roadway on Friday, April 7, after her vehicle struck another one as both were backing out of driveways around 7:48 a.m. near the intersection of Pells and Vermilion streets. The accident occurred when Reynolds was backing a 2011 Buick Enclave from her driveway at 314 E. Pells St. and struck a 2009 Pontiac Vibe that was being backed out of a driveway at the same time across the street at 309 E. Pells St. by Cora E. Geiken, 18, of Paxton. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ Criminal trespass to a vehicle was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the 300 block of West Center Street. Nancy Hays reported that someone had entered her Pontiac Vibe as it was parked, unlocked, at her home at 323 W. Center St. sometime overnight. It appears someone had went through her belongings and had scattered them around, but nothing was missing.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 6:42 a.m. Friday, April 7, in the 300 block of East Pells Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. Alicia Kidd reported that someone had entered her 2005 Dodge Durango as it was parked at her home at 320 E. Pells St. The vehicle had been left unlocked. It appears someone entered the vehicle’s glovebox and rummaged through the vehicle, but the only item found missing was an apron that Kidd used for her work, which had $5 in it.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Joseph E. Chinwah, 22, of Orland Park, for driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, April 7.

➜ Jessie A. Smallwood, 25, of Memphis, Tenn., for speeding on Thursday, April 6.

➜ Royal J. Fields, 61, of Perry, Iowa, for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, April 6.

➜ Robert L. Knerr, 32, of 408 N. State St., Gibson City, for possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation on Wednesday, April 5.

➜ Carly R. Teeling, 19, of Yorkville, for speeding on Wednesday, April 5.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of April 2-8:

➜ On April 8, a welfare check was conducted in Sibley.

➜ On April 8, a commercial burglary alarm was received in Roberts.

➜ On April 8, a resident caught a boy trying to get in the rear door of a residence in Piper City.

➜ On April 7, Joyce Leisure of Gibson City was arrested on a Woodford County warrant.

➜ On April 7, sheriff’s deputies assisted Roberts first-responders with a medical call in Roberts.

➜ On April 7, a burglary alarm was received from a residence in rural Roberts. The cause of the alarm was an equipment malfunction.

➜ On April 5, a report of an attempted burglary was taken in Melvin.

➜ On April 5, a small trailer was reported stolen from rural Elliott.

➜ On April 5, a residential burglary was reported in rural Gibson City.

➜ On April 5, a school bus stop-arm violation was reported in rural Paxton.

➜ On April 4, a sheriff’s deputy and Paxton police officer responded to a hit-and-run accident on County Road 300 North, east of Paxton. One of the drivers involved, Vickie Newman of Paxton, was transported by ambulance to a hospital due to her extreme state of intoxication. Newman was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Charges of driving under the influence of alcohol were pending the results of a blood test.

➜ On April 4, a report of disorderly conduct was taken in Roberts.

➜ On April 3, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a rollover accident east of Paxton at 2300 E. Illinois 9.

➜ On April 3, a complaint of disorderly conduct was made in Roberts.

➜ On April 2, Cory Smith of Loda struck a whitetail deer with his vehicle at 1550 E. County Road 200 North, near Paxton.

➜ On April 2, a complaint of a barking dog was received from a Roberts resident.

➜ On April 2, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Roberts first-responders and Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with a medical call in Roberts.

➜ On April 2, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a child custody issue in Elliott.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled three civil matters and issued nine traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Sean Raymond, 41, of Crescent City, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, April 7. Raymond was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for contempt of court.

➜ Theresa A. Johnson, 48, of Clifton, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt and operating an uninsured vehicle following a one-vehicle accident near Chebanse in northern Iroquois County on Friday, April 7. The accident occurred when Johnson was driving east on County Road 3400 North and failed to stop at the intersection with County Road 1500 East. Johnson’s vehicle continued through the intersection and into a ditch on the east side of County Road 1500 East, where it then struck a utility pole. Johnson was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where she was treated and released.

➜ A vehicle driven by Richard C. Moore, 68, of Martinton, sustained more than $1,500 in damage when a deer that had entered the roadway struck the side of the vehicle on Tuesday, April 4, on County Road 1800 East, near County Road 3200 North, in rural Martinton.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police issued 32 traffic tickets, including 23 for failure to wear a seat belt, to go along with issuing 17 written warnings to motorists during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee and Iroquois counties on Tuesday, April 4.