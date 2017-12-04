Rankin to hire not one, but two police officers

RANKIN — After nearly two years without a police officer of its own, the village of Rankin is readying to hire not one, but two.

Village board members voted to hire two part-time police officers during last Thursday’s board meeting, after interviewing three candidates in a closed session lasting almost an hour.

Hired at a rate of $15 per hour for up to 18 hours a week was Hoopeston resident Marvin Dobkins, who already works as an auxiliary police officer in Hoopeston and a part-time police officer in Rossville. Dobkins is trained in the use of breath analyzers and has around 30 years of experience in the field.

The other officer hired was Roy Beard, who already works as a police officer in Ludlow. Beard was hired at a rate of $14 per hour and no more than 18 hours per week.

The two officers are projected to start work in Rankin on April 10.

After his initial interview in March, Dobkins asked board members if there would be a possibility of hiring more than one officer, to which the board replied that it would be open to the idea.

The board re-opened the search for a police chief in February, after the board learned that efforts had been unsuccessful to get in contact with Potomac police officer Bob Houff to inform him that he had been hired the previous month as a part-time officer for Rankin at a rate of $20 per hour.

Rankin’s lone police officer position had been vacant since August 2015, when Stewart Stafford left for a full-time job with Paxton police. Since that time, the community of 539 people, situated in far-northwest Vermilion County, has been relying on sporadic patrols by the sheriff’s office, which is headquartered 34 miles away in Danville.



Other business

Also at Thursday’s meeting:

➜ Board members postponed making a decision on a request for a liquor license allowing the sale of hard liquor. The request will be discussed in May.

➜ Board President Aaron Warren reminded the board of the need to draft the village’s annual appropriations ordinance. Warren asked board members to think of proposed projects they would like to have included in the financial-planning document, which will be discussed further in May.

➜ Greg Gustafson, an engineer for Berns, Clancy & Associates of Urbana, said that when he went into the village’s water building recently, there was quite a bit of water standing in the base. Gustafson said he did not know if the standing water was caused by condensation, a leak or rain water. Gustafson suggested that village workers dig a small hole, put a pump in it, then pump the water out to see if the water problem continues. Gustafson said it could be a leak that nobody has been aware of, but he said the foundation walls go down very deep, so no water should be running in from the sides.

➜ The board learned that the village is looking into ways to control the town’s stray-cat population, possibly through resources available through the University of Illinois.