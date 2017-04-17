Paxton Police Blotter (April 17, 2017)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jeremy R. Clingenpeel, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for making an improper turn at an intersection during a traffic stop at 5:33 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer saw Clingenpeel make an improper turn. During the traffic stop, the officer checked the status of Clingenpeel’s driver’s Illinois license and found it was revoked. The vehicle he was driving — a 2001 Mercury Sable ­— was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Heather N. Rahming, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the intersection of Market and Oak streets. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer saw Rahming driving a 2003 Hyundai Sante Fe. The officer was aware that Rahming had no valid driver’s license. The vehicle she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Cody A. Riddle-Mikules, 24, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, April 15, on Market Street in Paxton. A Paxton police officer patrolling the area saw Riddle-Mikules driving a 1991 Ford F-350 pickup truck on Market Street and pulled it over, aware that Riddle-Mikules’ driver’s license was revoked. The truck was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at 147 W. Pine St. in Paxton. John Mount told police that someone entered his unlocked 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and stole a faceplate off of the car’s CD player and 15 CDs. The value of the items stolen was not immediately known.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at 100 S. Maple St. in Paxton. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime overnight on Wednesday, April 12. The burglary was reported by Hayden Young, who lives at 100 S. Maple St. Young told police that his 2006 Chevrolet Impala was left unlocked overnight, and he discovered that several items were stolen from inside it, including an Under Armour hoodie sweatshirt, a Tom Tom running watch, a Beats audio auxiliary cord and two cans of Skoal chewing tobacco. The value of the items stolen was not immediately known.

➜ Jillian M. Kief, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for attempted aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after Paxton police were called at 11:18 a.m. Monday, April 10, to a domestic situation at Pells Park. A witness had reported to police that a woman was chasing a man with a baseball bat and trying to hit him with it. When police arrived, they found Kief holding a baseball bat and having a conversation with a man identified as Michael T. Adkins, 47, of Paxton. Upon speaking with multiple witnesses, police determined that Kief and Adkins had been involved in a verbal dispute. During the argument, Adkins attempted to leave the area. Kief then allegedly took a baseball bat out of a vehicle and started chasing Adkins, attempting to strike him two times with the bat. No injuries were reported.