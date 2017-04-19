Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 19, 2017)

- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Robert L. Knerr, 32, of Gibson City, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard L. Cruse, 32, of Paxton, for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry, aggravated fleeing police (21 mph above the speed limit), driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license and resisting a peace officer.
• Rakeim J. Williams, 25, of Chicago, for burglary and resisting a peace officer.
Misdemeanors
• Stephen M. Greenlee, 30, of Paxton, for nine counts of writing bad checks.
• Daniel Ramirez-Cruz, no age listed, of Gibson City, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, criminal trespass to a building and disorderly conduct.
DUI
• Timothy J. Phillips, 67, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Christopher R. Leonard, 35, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• John A. Vallone, 59, of Bourbonnais, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Antoinette Bassett, 51, of Cabery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Timothy J. Phillips, 67, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Adam W. Vice, 29, of Thawville, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Bryan A. Gronke, 47, of Huntley, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Terrence T. Coley Jr., 19, of Golf, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Perry G. Chaney, 38, of Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jessie A. Smallwood, 25, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Royal Jay Fields, 61, of Perry, Iowa, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Anthony S. Back, 40, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shannon Dee Burton, 25, of Rankin, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• John Gury Mheller Jr., 39, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph Allen Rowelift, 25, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Luis E. Bibian, 20, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Whitney J. Lyons, 23, of Onarga, for failure to provide notice of a change of address or name.
• Mona E. Wissa, 91, of Hamilton, N.J., for an obstructed driver’s view.
• Terri Beth Goodner, 46, of Aurora, for an obstructed driver’s view.
• Brittany L. Elliott, 24, of Kempton, for failure to provide notice of a change of address or name.
• Maher Wael Kawash, 19, of Bolingbrook, for a headlight violation.
• Antionette Bassett, 51, of Cabery, for a headlight violation.
• Jacob D. Lopez, 21, of Channahon, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• James R. Woelfel, 56, of Shorewood, for improper traffic lane usage and driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Cody A. Riddle-Mikules, 24, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Heather N. Rahming, 31, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Donald J. Barnes, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Matthew M. Williams, 21, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Jeremy R. Clingenpeel, 38, of Hoopeston, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and making an improper turn at an intersection.
• Tyler D. Teeslink, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Claudia C. Langoni-Asbach, 48, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Personal Finance Company LLC vs. David A. Ager of Roberts and Mary R. Ager of Roberts.
• CEFCU vs. Cathy S. Debrun of Paxton.
• Carla M. Campbell of Fisher vs. Todd Johnson of Champaign.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Lance Minard of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Busey Bank vs. Carolyn L. Schoenhofen of Gibson City and “unknown owners and non-record.”
Family (Child support)
• George Delgado vs. Heidi Delgado.
Divorces
• Robert Jones vs. Stacey Jones.
• Samantha Jo Fetters vs. Stephen John Fetters.
Law
• Jacob Falck vs. William Mackenzie.
