Police Blotter (April 19, 2017)

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jeremy R. Clingenpeel, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for making an improper turn at an intersection during a traffic stop at 5:33 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer saw Clingenpeel make an improper turn. During the traffic stop, the officer checked the status of Clingenpeel’s driver’s Illinois license and found it was revoked. The vehicle he was driving — a 2001 Mercury Sable ­— was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Heather N. Rahming, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the intersection of Market and Oak streets. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer saw Rahming driving a 2003 Hyundai Sante Fe. The officer was aware that Rahming had no valid driver’s license. The vehicle she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Cody A. Riddle-Mikules, 24, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, April 15, on Market Street in Paxton. A Paxton police officer patrolling the area saw Riddle-Mikules driving a 1991 Ford F-350 pickup truck on Market Street and pulled it over, aware that Riddle-Mikules’ driver’s license was revoked. The truck was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at 147 W. Pine St. in Paxton. John Mount told police that someone entered his unlocked 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and stole a faceplate off of the car’s CD player and 15 CDs. The value of the items stolen was not immediately known.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at 100 S. Maple St. in Paxton. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime overnight on Wednesday, April 12. The burglary was reported by Hayden Young, who lives at 100 S. Maple St. Young told police that his 2006 Chevrolet Impala was left unlocked overnight, and he discovered that several items were stolen from inside it, including an Under Armour hoodie sweatshirt, a Tom Tom running watch, a Beats audio auxiliary cord and two cans of Skoal chewing tobacco. The value of the items stolen was not immediately known.

➜ Jillian M. Kief, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for attempted aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after Paxton police were called at 11:18 a.m. Monday, April 10, to a domestic situation at Pells Park. A witness had reported to police that a woman was chasing a man with a baseball bat and trying to hit him with it. When police arrived, they found Kief holding a baseball bat and having a conversation with a man identified as Michael T. Adkins, 47, of Paxton. Upon speaking with multiple witnesses, police determined that Kief and Adkins had been involved in a verbal dispute. During the argument, Adkins attempted to leave the area. Kief then allegedly took a baseball bat out of a vehicle and started chasing Adkins, attempting to strike him two times with the bat. No injuries were reported.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of April 9-15:

➜ On April 15, James Woelfel of Danville was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage following a one-vehicle crash on Illinois 115 at Ford County Road 1400 North.

➜ On April 15, Lea Fava of Hot Springs was arrested on a warrant from Maricopa County in Arizona following a one-vehicle accident with his semi-tractor trailer in Ford County.

➜ On April 15, James Woelfel of Shorewood was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Illinois 115 at Ford County Road 1400 North.

➜ On April 15, a domestic battery was reported in rural Kempton.

➜ On April 15, sheriff’s deputies assisted an Illinois State Police trooper with a semi-tractor trailer accident on Illinois 47 north the Gibson City.

➜ On April 14, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in rural Piper City. No suspicious vehicle was found.

➜ On April 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a disturbance at the Roberts Quick Stop gas station.

➜ On April 12, Robert Rutledge Sr. of Roberts was arrested for aggravated assault following an alleged altercation with a neighbor.

➜ On April 12, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police officers with an arrest of a person involved in a domestic battery.

➜ On April 11, Timothy Phillips of Paxton was arrested following a one-vehicle traffic accident on U.S. 45 south of Paxton. Phillips was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol.

➜ On April 11, a Thawville area juvenile operating an all-terrain vehicle on a roadway was involved in a crash. The juvenile was transported from the scene by Buckley Ambulance Service for injuries received in the crash.

➜ On April 9, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Melvin business. The cause of the alarm was employee error.

➜ On April 9, JEric Wessel of Cabery was arrested in Kempton following a traffic stop for disregarding a stop sign. He was charged with driving under suspension as well as the stop-sign violation.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled six civil matters and issued 20 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Brendan C. McDonald, 29, of Chicago Ridge, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, April 18. McDonald was wanted on an Effingham County warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol.

➜ Gage I. Foster, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for a traffic offense on Tuesday, April 18.

➜ Debra S. Graham, 50, of Ashkum, was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of minor injuries she sustained in a one-vehicle accident in rural Chebanse on Tuesday, April 18. The accident occurred when Graham was driving east on County Road 3100 North and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 45/52. Graham’s vehicle traveled through the east ditch embankment, striking several small trees and shrubs. Her vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No tickets were issued.

➜ Eddie L. Johnson Jr., 30, of Chicago, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign following a two-vehicle accident in rural Milford on Monday, April 17. The accident occurred when Johnson was driving north on County Road 1800 East and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 1000 North. Johnson’s vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Stan A. Boyce, 55, of Cissna Park. No injuries were reported.

➜ Chad A. Minnick, 34, of Onarga, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for writing bad checks on Saturday, April 15.

➜ Amanda Collins, 33, of Sycamore, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, April 15.

➜ Matthew J. Langston, 25, of Donovan, was arrested for domestic battery on Saturday, April 15.

➜ Maria M. Diaz, 26, of Gilman, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, April 13, after sheriff’s deputies found a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine in her possession during a traffic stop on County Road 600 East, near County Road 1650 North, in rural Onarga. The traffic stop was conducted after sheriff’s deputies saw Diaz allegedly commit improper lane usage. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed open alcohol containers and an odor of burnt cannabis emitting from her vehicle, along with the suspected cocaine.

➜ Scott P. Shreffler, 46, of Gilman, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for disorderly conduct on Thursday, April 13. Shreffler was arrested during a traffic stop on East Dent Street near North Thomas Street in Gilman.

➜ Jeremy A. Morgan, 24, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, April 12. Morgan was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for manufacture of methamphetamine.

➜ Gregory S. Novak, 20, of Donovan, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, April 12. Novak was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for manufacture of methamphetamine.



KAMEG

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) released the following news involving area residents:

➜ Alicia E. Chevrette, 34, of Watseka, was arrested by KAMEG agents at 4:50 p.m. Monday, April 10, for delivery of a controlled substance. During a drug investigation near 505 Riverstone Parkway in Kankakee, Chevrette allegedly delivered 10 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Chevrette was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee. Chevrette was charged additionally with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after 7.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine were discovered. At the time of her arrest, Chevrette was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections. A parole violation warrant was issued.