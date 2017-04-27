Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 27, 2016)

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Richard L. Cruse, 32, of Paxton, for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry, aggravated fleeing police (21 mph above the speed limit), driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license and resisting a peace officer.
• Rakeim J. Williams, 25, of Chicago, for burglary and resisting a peace officer.
• James R. Woelfel, 56, of Shorewood, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Terri A. Mackins, 30, of Rantoul, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael R. Shilts, 41, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
Misdemeanors
• Stephen M. Greenlee, 30, of Paxton, for nine counts of writing bad checks.
• Daniel Ramirez-Cruz, no age listed, of Gibson City, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, criminal trespass to a building and disorderly conduct.
• Jillian M. Kief, 33, of Gibson City, for attempted aggravated battery in a public place.
• Robert K. Rutledge, 46, of Roberts, for aggravated assault on public property.
Traffic tickets
• Tyler D. Teeslink, 23, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Claudia C. Langoni-Asbach, 48, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Victor A. Mullings, 18, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for squealing/screeching tires.
• Lee Michael Anderson, 35, of Williamsburg, Mich., for improper passing on the shoulder and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Raymond C. Rouse, 37, of Urbana, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• A 13-year-old male from Thawville, for a recreational off-highway vehicle offense.
• Maria G. Tapia-Garcia, 31, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Ronald L. Moline, 79, of Loda, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Lea M. Fava, 46, of Hot Springs, Ark., for imroper traffic lane usage.
• Ryan G. Covarrubias, 26, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dana M. Miller, 34, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Richard Lawrence Sheriff, 78, of Gulf Shores, Ala., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dalton James Neff, 18, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Lance Minard of Gibson City.
• Load Redi Inc. of Gibson City vs. Martin Brothers of Rantoul.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Dominick A. Ramirez of Piper City.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Jeffrey Fuqua of Roberts.
Divorces
• Janet Longtin vs. Stephen Scott.
Family (Child support)
• George Delgado vs. Heidi Delgado.
Orders of protection
• Brittani Shurr vs. Louie Barbosa.
Law
• Jacob Falck vs. William Mackenzie.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.