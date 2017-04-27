Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 27, 2016)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Richard L. Cruse, 32, of Paxton, for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry, aggravated fleeing police (21 mph above the speed limit), driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license and resisting a peace officer.

• Rakeim J. Williams, 25, of Chicago, for burglary and resisting a peace officer.

• James R. Woelfel, 56, of Shorewood, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Terri A. Mackins, 30, of Rantoul, for possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael R. Shilts, 41, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.



Misdemeanors

• Stephen M. Greenlee, 30, of Paxton, for nine counts of writing bad checks.

• Daniel Ramirez-Cruz, no age listed, of Gibson City, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, criminal trespass to a building and disorderly conduct.

• Jillian M. Kief, 33, of Gibson City, for attempted aggravated battery in a public place.

• Robert K. Rutledge, 46, of Roberts, for aggravated assault on public property.



Traffic tickets

• Tyler D. Teeslink, 23, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Claudia C. Langoni-Asbach, 48, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Victor A. Mullings, 18, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for squealing/screeching tires.

• Lee Michael Anderson, 35, of Williamsburg, Mich., for improper passing on the shoulder and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Raymond C. Rouse, 37, of Urbana, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• A 13-year-old male from Thawville, for a recreational off-highway vehicle offense.

• Maria G. Tapia-Garcia, 31, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Ronald L. Moline, 79, of Loda, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Lea M. Fava, 46, of Hot Springs, Ark., for imroper traffic lane usage.

• Ryan G. Covarrubias, 26, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dana M. Miller, 34, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Richard Lawrence Sheriff, 78, of Gulf Shores, Ala., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dalton James Neff, 18, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Lance Minard of Gibson City.

• Load Redi Inc. of Gibson City vs. Martin Brothers of Rantoul.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Dominick A. Ramirez of Piper City.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Jeffrey Fuqua of Roberts.



Divorces

• Janet Longtin vs. Stephen Scott.



Family (Child support)

• George Delgado vs. Heidi Delgado.



Orders of protection

• Brittani Shurr vs. Louie Barbosa.



Law

• Jacob Falck vs. William Mackenzie.