Police Blotter (April 27, 2017)

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ David F. Sikes, 54, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery after Paxton police responded to a report of a physical altercation involving Sikes and a 17-year-old female at Sikes’ home at 346 E. Center St., Apt. 5, around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Upon arrival, police spoke with the 17-year-old, the teen’s mother, as well as Sikes, the mother’s boyfriend. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail. After being released from jail, Sikes then allegedly made seven telephone calls to the apartment at 346 E. Center St. — which was a violation of his bail bond. As part of his conditions of release, Sikes was not permitted to make any contact with the residence. Sikes was arrested for violation of bail bond after police were notified of the calls he allegedly made around 6:52 p.m. Friday, April 21.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Zeb J. Austin, 36, of 217 S. State St., Gibson City, for accumulation of junk and debris on Sunday, April 23.

➜ Joseph A. Hamm, 38, of Bellflower, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Saturday, April 22.

➜ David W. Molck, 40, of 414 N. Wood St., Gibson City, for a parole violation on Friday, April 21.

➜ Adan Ramirez, 26, of 106 N. Poplar St., Onarga, for failure to wear a seat belt on Thursday, April 20.

➜ Steve A. Rhoden, 60, of Champaign, for speeding on Thursday, April 20.

➜ Rossin R. De Ola Habaradas, 20, of Mahomet, for speeding on Wednesday, April 19.

➜ Donald J. Barnes, 46, of 1111 E. Illinois 9, rural Paxton, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Sunday, April 16.

➜ Bradley J. Cluver, 59, of 318 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for domestic battery and a probation violation on Wednesday, April 12.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of April 16-22:

➜ On April 22, sheriff’s deputies assisted Riverside Ambulance Service personnel with a person injured in a fall in Cabery.

➜ On April 21, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with a warrant arrest.

➜ On April 20, a toolshed burglary was reported in Cabery.

➜ On April 19, Matthew Harrell of rural Piper City was arrested following an argument with his girlfriend that resulted in Harrell shooting his girlfriend’s horse in the face. Harrell was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated animal cruelty, and felony criminal damage to property. The horse was treated by a local veterinarian for the single gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

➜ On April 19, a Bloomer Line employee reported finding an underground bunker that had been excavated into the side of a railroad bed just north of Sibley.

➜ On April 19, a sheriff’s deputy handled a domestic disturbance in Paxton while Paxton police officers were busy on another call.

➜ On April 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a driver with her broken-down automobile.

➜ On April 18, a Loda teenager pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Maria Tapia-Garcia of Rantoul at the intersection of Ford County Road 600 North and U.S. 45, near Paxton. Both vehicles left the roadway after the crash. The teenager was taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment and was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop intersection.

➜ On April 18, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a neighbor dispute in Melvin.

➜ On April 17, Kevin Gooden of Loda was involved in a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 850 North and County Road 1750 East, near Sibley. Gooden allegedly fled the scene after the accident. He was located later and charged with driving under suspension/revocation, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

➜ On April 17, Ronald Moline of Loda pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Michelle Brennan of Melvin at the intersection of County Road 800 North and Illinois 115, near Gibson City. Brennan was taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment of injuries received in the crash. Moline was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop intersection.

➜ On April 16, Craig Riley of Peoria was arrested in Elliott on a Kane County arrest warrant.

➜ On April 16, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a static-filled 911 call from a rural Sibley residence. No problem was found at the home.

➜ On April 16, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a static-filled 911 call from a rural Piper City residence. The cause was a faulty telephone line.

➜ On April 16, a Piper City resident reported being the victim of harassment.

➜ On April 16, a commercial burglary alarm was received from the Paxton Veterinary Clinic. An employee had set off the alarm.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled eight civil matters and issued 15 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Mandi S. Shaner, 50, of Sheldon, was ticketed for failure to yield when exiting a private drive on Monday, April 24, following a two-vehicle accident near 102 N. Oak St. in Onarga. The accident occurred when Kaylee M. Short, 27, of Gilman, was driving west on Seminary Avenue and Shaner began to turn onto Seminary Avenue from the Casey’s General Store parking lot. Shaner failed to notice Short’s vehicle and struck it on its passenger side. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident near Loda on Monday, April 24. The accident occurred when Dustin T. Benear, 16, of Paxton, was driving north on County Road 160 East and a deer entered the roadway near County Road 025 North. Benear tried to maneuver to miss the deer, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which entered a roadside ditch. Benear’s vehicle then struck several trees before coming to a stop. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ The sheriff’s office said a citizen turned in a DJI Phantom drone to the sheriff’s office on Sunday, April 23. The drone was found alongside U.S. 52, about halfway between Illinois 1 and Illinois 49, in rural Martinton. Anyone who believes the drone belongs to them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 815-432-6992. Callers should be prepared to provide proof of ownership.

➜ Armon D. Visor, 29, of Onarga, was arrested for criminal damage to property (more than $500) on Sunday, April 23.

➜ Tabitha Woods, 20, of Danforth, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, April 23, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a Danforth residence and discovered upon arrival that Woods, who was present, had the outstanding warrant.

➜ Brian S. Klock, 56, of Leadwood, Mo., was ticketed for failure to yield when exiting a private drive on Saturday, April 22, after sheriff’s deputies investigated a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 24 in Gilman. The accident occurred when a semi-trailer driven by Timothy H. Baker, 27, of Demotte, Ind., was traveling east on the highway and was struck by a semi-trailer driven by Klock. The collision happened as Klock was entering the highway from a private drive. No injuries were reported.

➜ Rory R. Kempen Jr., 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 22. Sheriff’s deputies had pulled over Kempen’s vehicle for an equipment violation.

➜ Gerardo Figueroa, 44, of Beaverville, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and no valid driver’s license on Friday, April 21. The arrest occurred after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a person — later identified as Figueroa — was asleep inside a vehicle that was parked in the roadway at the intersection of County Road 2900 East and County Road 2950 North. After a brief investigation, Figueroa was taken by ambulance to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. After being released from the hospital, Figueroa was arrested and taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond in order to be released.

➜ Christopher B. Clevenger, 20, of Rensselaer, Ind., was arrested for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of cannabis (10-30 grams) on Friday, April 21.

➜ Zackery J. Gaffney, 23, of Cissna Park, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, April 19.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a vehicle driven by Rhonda K. Kollmann, 59, of Ashkum, struck deer that had entered the roadway in rural Crescent City on Wednesday, April 19. The accident occurred when Kollmann was driving north on County Highway 35, near County Road 2100 North. Kollmann’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a vehicle driven by Glen V. Johnson, 56, of Watseka, struck a deer that had entered the roadway in rural Martinton on Tuesday, April 18. The accident occurred when Johnson was driving west on County Road 2400 North, near County Road 1700 East. Johnson’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Brendan C. McDonald, 29, of Chicago Ridge, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, April 18. McDonald was wanted on an Effingham County warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol.

➜ Gage I. Foster, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for a traffic offense on Tuesday, April 18.

➜ Debra S. Graham, 50, of Ashkum, was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of minor injuries she sustained in a one-vehicle accident in rural Chebanse on Tuesday, April 18. The accident occurred when Graham was driving east on County Road 3100 North and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 45/52. Graham’s vehicle traveled through the east ditch embankment, striking several small trees and shrubs. Her vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No tickets were issued.

➜ Eddie L. Johnson Jr., 30, of Chicago, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign following a two-vehicle accident in rural Milford on Monday, April 17. The accident occurred when Johnson was driving north on County Road 1800 East and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 1000 North. Johnson’s vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Stan A. Boyce, 55, of Cissna Park. No injuries were reported.



ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of news:

➜ Troopers issued 501 traffic citations and 516 written warnings in March, including 12 for driving under the influence and 39 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 26 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 136 motorists, conducted 128 motor carrier inspections and investigated 67 traffic crashes. There were no fatal crashes investigated by District 21 troopers in March. According to the National Safety Council, the major contributing factors to motor-vehicle deaths in the U.S. are lack of occupant protection, alcohol, speeding, young drivers, distractions and large trucks. In an effort to reduce fatalities, state police use enforcement activities and educational programs to fight these major contributing factors.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on May 15, May 22 and May 25. The patrols focus on compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers — those in the front and back seats — to wear a seat belt.