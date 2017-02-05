Iroquois County judge: Rural Milford man's mental fitness restored

WATSEKA — A rural Milford man has been declared mentally fit to stand trial for attempted murder, among other felony charges filed against him.

Iroquois County Judge James Kinzer made the determination during an April 21 court hearing after reviewing a report from the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) that showed Kevin D. Funk’s mental fitness had been restored.

In November, Kinzer had ordered that the 29-year-old Funk be placed in the custody of DHS until he was able to regain his fitness. Under Illinois law, a defendant is deemed unfit if, because of his mental or physical condition, he is unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense.

The case has now been continued to 9:30 a.m. May 4, when a fitness hearing will be scheduled.

Funk pleaded not guilty last September to one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer and three counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, Funk allegedly armed himself with a tomahawk and threw it at a sheriff’s deputy while police were preparing to arrest him on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The incident occurred on Aug. 26 at Funk’s residence at 1131 N. 1800 East Road in rural Milford, police said.

The deputy raised his left arm to protect his head when he was struck by the tomahawk, police said. The deputy was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, where he was treated for a fractured arm and a dislocated finger and received numerous stitches to close a laceration, police said.