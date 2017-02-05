PAXTON — A June 21 trial has been scheduled for a small-claims complaint filed by Paxton Police Chief Bob Bane against the city, Mayor Bill Ingold and City Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess.

Appearing in Ford County Circuit Court with no attorney on April 26, Bane told Judge Mark Fellheimer that he was prepared to proceed with trial. So did the defendants, who were represented by David Ryan of the Danville-based law firm of Dukes, Ryan, Freed & Meents Ltd.

The bench trial is expected to last about an hour. It will begin at 1:30 p.m. on June 21 at the courthouse in Paxton.

In his complaint, Bane claims the city owes him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. However, Fellheimer ruled last week that under a state law, a five-year statute of limitations applies to Bane’s claim for wages, meaning he would only be able to receive overtime pay for work performed within five years of filing his complaint — specifically, the period of Oct. 25, 2011, through Aug. 10, 2015.

In a written motion, the city had argued that, under one specific state law, a three-year statute of limitations should apply to the case, which would have barred Bane from receiving any wages prior to Oct. 25, 2013. The city also asked that if Fellheimer found that the three-year statute of limitations argument is inapplicable, he should consider a five-year statute of limitations, which falls under a different state law applying to oral contracts.

Bane provided Fellheimer last week with an itemized list of the overtime hours he said he is owed. Fellheimer then filed the list in court for discovery purposes only. Fellheimer warned Bane that during trial, if there are hours that are contested that are not in the court filing, those hours will not be considered.

Bane said he would likely testify on his own behalf during trial, and he would also bring one other witness to testify — an investigator for the Illinois Department of Labor.

The defense indicated it would call two of its own witnesses to testify. Ryan did not name them.

As of Aug. 10, 2015, Bane is no longer eligible to receive overtime pay. That is when Bane’s position became salaried at $62,000 per year, up from the $53,111 he was making as an hourly employee. Bane also receives a city-issued cell phone and a $400 equipment allowance as part of his salary.